Splinterlands Is One of the Hottest NFT Games Today: How to Play, Earn Money

Splinterlands is considered one of the hottest NFT games today. For this reason, several are curious to know more about its basic gameplay and its earning factor.

Splinterlands

For background information, Splinterlands is a trading card game that operates on the Hive blockchain and connects with a variety of other blockchains, per Play to Earn.

This trading card game, formerly known as Steem Monsters, allows the player to combat monsters in return for rewards. Moreover, players may level up the prizes by combining multiple cards.

The in-game token, Dark Energy Crystals (DEC), may be gained by winning fights, selling cards or participating in other in-game activities.

In addition to this, Dapp Radar stated that the acquired DEC tokens in Splinterland can be transferred to the Ethereum blockchain or the Binance Smart Chain. The team also built a bridge to the Wax blockchain, which allows users to wrap their NFTs and trade them on Wax's significantly more renowned NFT markets.

Wax stands for Worldwide Asset eXchange and is a blockchain designed exclusively for exchanging virtual things in video games and virtual worlds, such as unique and collectible items, per Decrypt.

The WAX blockchain is a decentralized marketplace and decentralized application platform that specializes in video games and virtual valuables.

Meanwhile, the team released their SPS governance token in August 2021, and it has sparked a lot of interest in the NFT game since then.

Read Also: Cat Psychopath Test: Online Quiz Checks Your Kitty's Level of Psychopathy!

How to Play Splinterlands NFT Game

Since it is considered one of the hottest NFT Games today, several gamers are curious to know more about the basics of this game.

First, set up an account or login with MetaMask, which is a web browser extension wallet. Once an account has been created, click the "Play Now" button then choose the "Battle" button. After choosing the Battle button, the battle system in Splinterlands will then match players together with an opponent that has equivalent training or expertise. When an opponent is located, a message will pop-up informing players of the battle's restrictions. For instance, it includes the amount of mana available, which Summoners are permitted, and any special regulations. After reviewing the game rules, tap "Create Team." In the Create Team, players must form a team while staying inside the time restriction and spending the maximum quantity of Mana points indicated in the upper left corner. Right after creating the team, the combat starts once both players are prepared. It is worth noting that the game creator has no influence from this point on. Gamers have the option to watch the combat progress or simply monitor the result. Lastly, the winner receives DEC tokens and experience points, while the loser loses some.

How to Earn Money on Splinterlands?

Play To Earn stated that the primary source of DEC is winning the battle.

DEC is awarded based on the level, the opponent's level, and the capture rate in each combat. As you win, the capture rate decreases, lowering the payout, but it slowly replenishes between victories.

Selling cards is another excellent way to obtain DEC. Even if the consumer pays with credits, players will be able to be compensated in DEC for any card purchases.

Cards with a higher level of difficulty are more valued.



Related Article: Ubisoft NFT Game Plan for 'Ghost Reckon' Gets Major Backlash; 22,000 and More Hit Dislike!