'Halo Infinite' Skulls: Complete Locations List, Tips to Find Boom Skull, Cowbell Skull and More

All "Halo Infinite" skulls have now been discovered!

Experts shared a "Halo Infinite" skulls location guide to help players find the 12 hidden skulls in the game. Each skull unlocks a special ability that could boost the gaming experience.

Hunting for skulls in Halo Infinite? We found all of them. All skulls are in order you'd encounter them to avoid getting you into spoilers! Missable skulls are marked too. We also have a video (thank you @HisCromulency) should you need it! #HaloInfinite https://t.co/zDBsg61HRL pic.twitter.com/dTnxKSNGHY — Miranda Sanchez (@HavokRose) December 8, 2021

However, the "Halo Infinite" skulls are in unique in-game locations. This makes it hard for players to collect all the skulls. Also be warned that hunting these hidden artifacts needs a lot of grappling hook skills.

'Halo Infinite' Skulls: Pro Tips

Some skulls are hidden in specific missions. If players already completed that mission, then they have to start a new game from scratch. Fortunately, there are four save file slots, so creating a new game should not override the progress of the first playthrough.

Also, be warned that some skulls are hidden in missions that cannot be replayed at this time. For now, players should just familiarize themselves with the location, so they would know where to go the moment the mission are available.

Read Also: 'Pokemon Go' Druddigon: How to Complete Dragonspiral Challenge, Defeat Druddigon in 3-Star Raid

'Halo Infinite' Skulls Location: Where to Find Boom Skull

Pro gamers from IGN discovered and explained the hidden location of these "Halo Infinite" skulls. They also shared a pro hunting tip on how skulls make a unique noise whenever a player's avatar gets close to it. After scanning a skull, it should automatically be added to the TacMap.

Boom Skull is found on Mission 1 "Banished Warship Gbraakon." Its mutation effect is to double the explosion radius. Its location is on the room beside the AR projection and broken elevator. Players should ride the moving platform to see the skull. Cowbell Skull is found on Mission 2 "Foundation." Its mutation effect is the acceleration from explosions. It is hidden in a hallway with a window beside the room with the elevator and memory. The skull will be hidden on the beams. IWHBYD Skull is found on The Tower "Island 1 - Recovery." Its mutation effect is to increase rare combat dialogue. It is hidden on the top roof of The Tower. Blind Skull is also found on "Island 1 - Recovery." Its mutation effect is an ability to disable HUD and weapons from the display screen. This is optimal for photos-taking ops. The skull is hidden on a cavern between the two southern mountains on the first landmass. Catch Skull is found on "Island 2 - Excavation" on the Northern Island Landmass. Its mutation effect is to enable enemies to throw and drop more grenades, for game thrill purposes. It is hidden on a tree stump near the two circle roads on the north side. Fog Skull is also found on "Island 2 - Excavation." Its mutation effect is to disable motion tracker radar. It is hidden on top of the hexagonal pillars near the cliffside, west of FOB Alpha. Famine Skull is found on "Island 4 - Sequence." Its mutation effect is to half the ammo on weapons dropped by the enemy. It is hidden precariously on the cliffside of the easternmost landmass. Black Eye Skull is also found on "Island 4 - Sequence." Its mutation effect is to recharge shield only during melee engage. It is hidden inside the waterfall on the lake between FOB Kilo and Riven Gate. Thunderstorm Skull is also found on "Island 4 - Sequence." Its mutation effect is to upgrade the ranks of the enemies. It is hidden on top of a pillar just east from the northernmost beacon. Mythic Skull is found on Mission 11 "The Command Spire." Its mutation effect is to increase enemy health. It is hidden on a dark room above long room separated by hexagonal pillars. Grunt Birthday Party Skull is found on Mission 12 "Repository." Its mutation effect is to generate confetti and cheers whenever Grunts score headshots. It is hidden on the top corner of the room where The Weapon's chat is initiated. Bandana Skull is found on Mission 15 "Silent Auditorium." Its mutation effect is to grant unlimited weapon ammo and grenades. It also removes equipment cooldown. It is hidden on the room above the area where The Weapon's chat is initiated.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Update: How to Get 'Gears of War' Collab Skin; Plus All Chapter 3 Battle Pass Skins