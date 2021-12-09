'Fortnite' Update: How to Get 'Gears of War' Collab Skin; Plus All Chapter 3 Battle Pass Skins

The next huge "Fortnite" partnership has been officially revealed.
Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz are among the "Fortnite" "Gears of War" collab skins that will be available in the in-game Item Shop starting Wednesday, December 9.
As a result, this would be Epic Games' most recent crossover.
The "Gears of War" franchise was created by a previous incarnation of Epic Games, which eventually sold the IP to Microsoft's Gears-focused subsidiary, The Coalition, to continue developing.
With the addition of Kait and Marcus to the "Fortnite" realm, one Epic-created character and one Coalition-created character will be crossing over.
'Fortnite' Gears of War
Today, December 9, at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET, the entire Gears of War "Delta-One Set" will be available in the "Fortnite" Item Shop. The heroes should stay for a few days before departing, returning every few months or so for the foreseeable future.
The gritty heroes are the latest addition to "Fortnite's" ever-growing Gaming Legends Series of skins. Kratos, Lara Croft, many "Street Fighter" characters, and Master Chief are among the previous entries.
By way of back bling, a Rocket League automobile is included in the series.
The Delta-One cosmetic set includes everything every player needs to get started, as stated listed by Gamespot:
Marcus Fenix skin with Sonic Resonator back bling
Kait Diaz skin with Reyna's Pendant back bling
Breaker Mace pickaxe
Thumper pickaxe
Butcher Cleaver pickaxe
Skiff glider
Knife Tricks emote
Players will also get an exclusive Emergence Hole spray if they buy the two characters together.
The Emergence Gear Bundle, a bulk option for the gear, will be offered. Marcus has an alternate matte black style, but players will have to utilize him on an Xbox Series X|S to obtain it.
Meanwhile, Kait has an alternate Winter Orange style.
Completing a series of limited-time "Gears of War" tasks will also get you a free Crimson Omen spray.
Players may get the spray for free by completing the challenges in their Quests menu from now until December 17 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.
'Fortnite' New Battle Pass
Listed below are all of the new "Fortnite" Chapter 3 battle pass skins, as reported by Forbes:
Ronin (Page 1, 2, 5, 8) - Ronin does not have a quest, but he does have a lot of styles that allow players to modify his colors or add parts to his clothing, which players can keep unlocking until they reach page 8 of the pass.
Shanta (Page 1) - Shanta has the same foundation style as the first-page skin, and players can get more of her armor by completing a questline that is now active.
Lt. John Llama (Page 3, 4) - What do players think "Fortnite's" major theme was in Llamas? Think again, because the game now has the toughest llama yet, with a Special Forces variety.
Haven (Page 5) - With her cool sweater and strange cat mask, Haven has arrived as a new battle pass girlfriend.
Gumbo (Page 6, 7) - No battle pass is complete without at least one extremely bizarre non-human skin, and this time we have two, with Gumbo being even stranger than Sgt. Llama.
Spider-Man (Page 9, 10) - Do players think getting Spider-Man would be easy? Players wouldn't see him or his symbiote costume until the very end, just like Carnage.
