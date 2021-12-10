The Game Awards 2021 Major Reveal: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Online Game, 'Persona 4 Arena,' X More Game Titles Coming Soon

The Game Awards is known to be an annual gaming award show that gathers the attention of all gaming enthusiasts around the world. The Game Awards 2021 edition was broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 9. As expected by avid fans, major news in the gaming industry was announced, including new game announcements and world premiere trailers.

It is a three-hour show that goes behind the scenes of trailers and reveals. It was jam-packed this year, with announcements ranging from Star Wars, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre", "Persona 4 Arena", and many more.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

The creators of the now-defunct "Friday the 14th" video game are working on a "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" game. Gun Interactive are collaborating with Sumo Nottingham in developing the said game. According to the developers, this will be an asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, which means it will most likely follow the popular survivors vs. killer structure popularized by games like Friday the 13th and Dead by Daylight.

Gun had earlier built a similar asymmetrical multiplayer horror game based on Friday the 13th, but the game's development was halted due to a legal battle over the rights. However, after the announcement made in The Game Awards, it seems like Gun is back with a new horror franchise.

'Persona 4 Arena'

On March 17, "Persona 4" Arena Ultimax will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The ports were unveiled by Atlus during The Game Awards.

In 2013, the Arc System Works fighting game was released in Japanese arcades for the first time. Following the release, in 2014, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 ports were released.

Furthermore, Arena Ultimax also offers a story mode that picks up where "Persona 4" and "Persona 4 Arena" left off (the predecessor to Ultimax).

Telltale Game

Telltale Games has announced that it is developing a video game based on the critically acclaimed sci-fi television series The Expanse.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series, is being co-developed by Deck Nine, the studio behind Life is Strange: True Colors and Before the Storm.

The Expanse's asteroid belt, home to a splinter society known as 'Belters,' will be explored in the game series, which will include surviving a brutal rebellion, digging for wealth, and making difficult decisions that will determine the fate of The Artemis vessel and its crew.

'Homeworld 3'

"Homeworld 3" will be launched in the 4th quarter of 2022, ending an almost two-decade wait for a new installment in the sci-fi real-time strategy franchise.

"Homeworld 3" received a trailer merging cinematics and in-engine video during The Game Awards 2021, confirming the game's availability on Steam and Epic Games Store.

New ships, completely realistic ballistics, permanent fleets (with battle damage lasting from mission to mission), and several modes, including a story, multiplayer, and a "co-op mode with a roguelike twist," will all be included in the game.

'Star Wars: Eclipse'

Quantic Dream, the studio behind "Detroit: Become Human and Beyond: Two Souls," is developing a Star Wars game set around the High Republic era of the franchise.

The title was announced by Lucasfilm Games during The Game Awards 2021. The game is in "early development," according to host Geoff Keighley, who also revealed a cinematic video that shows off areas that will be familiar to anyone who has seen the prequel trilogy.

