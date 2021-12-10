Blue Origin's Third Crewed Mission in New Shepard: Who Will Join GMA Host Michael Strahan in His Space Flight?

Blue Origin's third crewed mission, which will bring Michael Strahan of "Good Morning America" and five others to suborbital space, is set to launch early Saturday morning Dec. 11.

Blue Origin's New Shephard

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket is designed for space tourism. The rocket will transport passengers into suborbital space in a crew capsule. There are six enormous observation windows in the capsule, one for each seat.

New Shepard is a spacecraft made and tested of great quality. It is an aircraft BlueOrigin can totally reuse multiple times.

New Shepard has completed 15 uncrewed test launches as of June 2021. It was the first reusable rocket to make a soft landing on the ground in November 2015, beating the more famous SpaceX Falcon 9 booster by several weeks.

Blue Origin Third Crewed Mission

At 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Blue Origin's New Shepard third crewed mission is scheduled to launch at Site One. However, the weather or any technical concerns with the New Shepard vehicle or other systems may cause the EDT (8:45 a.m. local time or 1445 GMT) to alter.

Blue Origin's coverage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m., based on previous broadcasts. BlueOrigin.com is open till 12:15 a.m. EDT (12:15 a.m. GMT).

Michael Strahan

As mentioned, Blue Origin's third crewed mission will have six passengers this time.

Six passengers will fill in New Shepard's seats, marking the first time the ship is fully occupied. Michael Strahan, the mission's headline guest, is a retired football player who spent 15 seasons with the New York Giants as a defensive end aside from being the "Good Morning America" host.

The following is the list of passengers who will travel to suborbital space as part of the project.

Laura Shepard Churchley, 74: She is NASA astronaut Alan Shepard's eldest daughter. The New Shepard spacecraft is named after Shepard, the first NASA astronaut to go into space.

Dylan Taylor, 51: He is the chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, the founder of Space for Humanity, and a co-founding patron of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation.

Evan Dick: He is a volunteer pilot with Starfighters Aerospace and an engineer and investor.

Lane Bess: He is the principal and founder of Bess Ventures and Advisory, a technology-focused venture fund.

Cameron Bess: Lane's child. Lane and Cameron will be the fist Father and Son duo to go to space.

Blue Origin's Flight

It will be a brief trip once the rocket is underway: Blue Origin flights normally runs around 11 minutes from launch to landing. After launch, crucial milestones to monitor for include when the rocket returns to the launch site independently and when the crew members descend for a parachute landing after two or three minutes in microgravity.

The majority of Blue Origin's 18 flights have been uncrewed, but the business is now looking to expand paid options for paying tourists or anyone who wishes to conduct research or fly payloads into space. Blue Origin hasn't set a price for its flights, however, Virgin Galactic is presently selling tickets on their suborbital spaceplane for $450,000 each.

