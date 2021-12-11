GameStop PS5 Restock Leaked, But There's a Catch [Release Date, Time, More Details]

Gamers get ready because a new PS5 restock leak just came out! According to a data miner, selected GameStop stores would have 60 bundles on-hand for the incoming sale. The GameStop PS5 restock is expected to happen next week.

Holiday sales are in full blast, and many gamers have yet to purchase their next-generation gaming console. PS5 almost seems impossible to buy in the market, but don't give up just yet. Holidays also serve as restock season for major retailers.

Earlier this week, GameStop just sold a fresh batch of Xbox Series X bundles. The sale was exclusive to PowerUp Rewards Pros members. Since the retailer just listed the Microsoft gaming console, it should be time for Sony stocks.

GameStop PS5 Restock: In-Store Sales

According to The Shortcut, GameStop will have a PS5 restock sale on December 17. Be warned that there are a lot of restrictions on this sale. GameStop probably added them to limit the market demand for the product. This means that a few supplies should stay in stock even after the release date.

The leaker said that PS5 restock will be limited to in-store sales. This means that consumers have to visit the physical stores to make their purchases. Sales will presumably be on a first come, first serve basis.

There would be approximately 60 PS5 disc consoles for each participating GameStop store. However, all stocks will be sold in bundle form. This means consumers have to pay extra for added games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and other tie-up merchandise. Bundles are expected to cost between $745 to $750.

Lastly, the sale bundle will be limited to one per household. This discourages hoarders from buying out the stock. Consumers who want to buy more than one console are recommended to bring in a friend when visiting GameStop stores.

To prove the leak, the source also posted a photo of the incoming sale. The photo said, "17 December 2021. Limited amount of PS5 bundles will be available for in store purchase."

PS5 Restock: Important Reminders

The source pointed out that this restock schedule is too close to Christmas, so it could be the consumers' last chance to buy the gaming console before the holidays.

The sale is expected to start at 8 to 11 AM local time. The leaker said retail locations near New Jersey and Philadelphia would be included. Unfortunately, the leaker has yet to elaborate on other U.S. locations.

Keep in mind that the information is taken from data miners and has yet to be validated. At the time of writing, GameStop has not addressed this report in any capacity. The details are subject to change, so readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

More updates for this incoming sale should be available later this week.



