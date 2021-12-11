Windows 11 Drive Slowdown Bug Persists; Microsoft Guarantees Fix is Coming

More customers are being affected by a previously highlighted vulnerability caused by Microsoft's Windows 11 drive bug.

It appeared that the affected vulnerability is only about NVMe SSDs, but it has been reported that Microsoft has a remedy in the pipeline available.

Earlier this week, there was an issue with Windows 11 bug in NVMe SSDs operating over 50% slower in some circumstances with write rates, but as highlighted, this unpleasant storage bug appears to afflict all disks, as Microsoft has admitted.

It was spotted by Windows Latest, pointing out that the vulnerability is experienced across all sorts of online forums.

On November 22, Microsoft released KB5007262, a cumulative update in preview, which includes a patch for the Windows 11 drive bug issue, stating that it affects all types of storage media.

Microsoft stated that the issue that impacts the speed of all disks in Windows 11 is caused by performing superfluous activities each time a write operation happens.

As reported by PC World, the SSD problem primarily affects NVMe drives, which are popular in high-end laptops and enthusiasts and gamer PCs.

Individuals won't be affected if their machine has a traditional hard drive, a 2.5-inch SATA SSD, or an M.2 SSD that uses the SATA bus.

Microsoft then added this problem takes place when the NTFS USN journal is enabled.

As a reminder, the USN journal is always enabled on the C: disk.

Furthermore, users must manually install this optional (preview) update because it is still in testing.

As with anything that is still in testing, it may cause as well as address problems.

Unfortunately, the wisest course of action is most likely to wait since the preview update arrived a few weeks ago and the full finalized cumulative update will be available for Windows 11 users on Patch for this month, which is this coming Tuesday, December 14.

This is yet another of the worrying problems that have plagued Windows 11, making it a performance nightmare for a number of users.

Given how large of a speed loss the problem can cause, it's concerning to find that it affects all sorts of SSDs and even hard disks, but at least we know that a solution is just around the corner now.

Windows 11 has also had a lot of major performance issues on the desktop with File Explorer, which is such an important part of the interface that it's yet another worrying sign of Microsoft's QA (quality assurance) failings.

According to Tech Radar, this isn't a new occurrence, and we've grown accustomed to it with Windows 10.

However, it's something every user hoped would be fixed, considering that Windows 11 was supposed to be a turning point for Microsoft but the company hasn't started out on the right foot in terms of bugs.

Indeed, these performance issues with SSDs and the UI were there even before Windows 11 was introduced, so Microsoft has had plenty of time to iron out the kinks.

Apparently, the Windows 11 drive bug disk issue was a difficult one, and while the repair is better late than never, users won't stop harping on the fact that Microsoft needs to do a great job of protecting its desktop operating systems bug-free.

