2021 BMW IX Crash Test: Did the New BMW Electric Car Pass? [Watch Video]

The 2021 BMW IX crash test conducted by the EURO NCAP was a huge success, getting the SUV's durability and safety protection a five-star rating.

Since it has passed the crash test, it is also believed to be capable of advanced autonomous or semi-autonomous self-driving.

2021 BMW IX Crash Test

Because the all-electric BMW IX is the Bavarian automaker's technological flagship, automotive enthusiasts expect it to come with cutting-edge safety and security features, per Carbuzz.

Through this expectation, the European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) put the BMW IX through a series of metal-crushing crash tests to see how well the flagship SUV performs in the case of a collision.

For background information, Euro NCAP is a non-profit organization supported by several governments. It conducts the most well-regarded vehicle safety evaluations in Europe, per Buy A Car. It has become the standard in the U.K. when it comes to automotive safety after decades of hard effort.

Moreover, it is a very well-known company that conducts its own crash testing with tough criteria that are much beyond the required limit.

In addition, it aims to evaluate new car safety, provides safety ratings and statistics for automobiles tested over multiple decades. Through this, Euro NCAP allows both new and used car purchasers to analyze the safety of the car models they consider buying.

Since Euro NCAP analyzes safety measures for automotive, it seems that the BMW IX crash test proved that this flagship automotive has passed its safety rating score.

In the said BMW IX crash test, the adult occupant and child occupant protection test include collision to a front mobile progressive deformable barrier, front full-width rigid barrier, side mobile barrier, side pole with driver and front passenger and whiplash low-speed sled.

Amusingly, the adult occupant protection has accumulated 91 percent rate, while the child occupant protection has 87 percent.

On the other hand, the 2021 BMW IX's vulnerable road user protection garnered a 73 percent rate. Its test includes pedestrian head impact, pedestrian upper leg impact, and pedestrian lower leg impact. Aside from this, it also tested autonomous emergency braking (AEB) pedestrians and AEB cyclists.

Lastly, the BMW IX comes equipped with an attention assistant, lane departure warning and speed limit recognition, all of which were highly rated by Euro NCAP.

It is worth noting that the SUV received a five-star safety rating in every crash test conducted by Euro NCAP, per Carbuzz.

This is especially notable given that the Euro NCAP has updated tighter requirements in 2020, making achieving a five-star safety certification more difficult.

2021 BMW IX Safety Features

Carbuzz explained that the aluminum spaceframe with a carbon cage for the passenger compartment was also another aspect that helped the BMW IX crash its way to five-star safety certification.

Carbon fiber reinforced polymer added to the roof, side and rear portions increase the SUV's strength, while support structures and deformation zones absorb accident impacts, channeling them away from the passenger compartment to decrease injuries.

Furthermore, Car and Driver added that BMW hasn't said what type of driver-assistance technologies the SUV will have or whether it will be standard or optional.

Moreover, its exterior cameras and the promise of a powerful onboard computer suggest that the car will be capable of advanced autonomous or semi-autonomous self-driving.

The 2021 BMW IX will be available in the United States in Q2 of 2022, with a starting price of $83,200.

