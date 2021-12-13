Verizon Discount: How to Get Up to $25 Off on Your Monthly Phone Bill

Several eligible individuals are getting a discount on Verizon Wireless' plans, features and accessories. One of America's largest mobile network operators is honoring the work of military members, nurses, teachers, employees, students and first responders by crediting them discounted fees on the service.

Since the pandemic still continues, economic inflation is a growing threat for many. Fortunately, some industries seem aware of the issue. One of these is Verizon, which recently launched a discount program for its services.

Verizon Discount

According to Verizon, the discount is available for any first responder in the state or local area. Volunteers are also included. Lastly, note that the program is inclusive for first responders who were killed in action (KIA), so long as their immediate family or next of kin signed an affidavit issued by the First Responder Agency.

Aside from first responders, individuals like students and employees can also join the program! Here is the full list of eligible individuals:

Military members (veteran, cadet of Gold Star family member)

Nurses (LPN, LVN, NP, or RN) or respiratory therapist

Teachers (currently employed)

Students (enrolled in a US secondary educational institute of higher learning)

Employees of or affiliated with a company with an ongoing mobile service agreement with Verizon.

How to Apply for Verizon Discount

The signup and application process for Verizon discount depends on the category listed above. However, most of them would require the applicant to own an ID.me account, so those who do not have an account are recommended to sign up immediately.

For Military members, head to this website. Scroll down and select on one of the discounts and click on "Get Started." Afterward, complete the prompts to sign up to ID.me and apply for the Verizon discount.

Teachers and Nurses will follow the same procedure. However, their application page is found on this website.

Students do not need to apply for an ID.me. Instead, they should ready their account in Unidays. To apply for a Verizon discount, head to this website. Scroll down and click on "Get Started." Lastly, sign up to the Unidays website to validate your identity as an active student. However, for users who are already active subscribers in Verizon, they can simply login to the website and complete the form for the "Student Unlimited Plan discount."

Corporate employees do not need an ID.me to apply for the program. Instead, they should visit this website and provide their phone number and email. Verizon will send out a confirmation email from customerserviceb2b@verizonwireless.com with the subject line "Discounts by Verizon Wireless." Follow the prompts to complete the process.

As for the discount, individuals who qualify can get up to $25 discount from their phone bills.

Verizon Discount Validation and Renewal

If the email validation does not work, Verizon might prompt its customers to upload one valid document for the application process. Verizon emphasized the information is only used to validate employment or affiliation status. Once the process is complete, the discount should be visible on the My Verizon app. However, it could also take more than one bill cycle to reflect.

Lastly, note that the discount eligibility is tied to the current employment or affiliation status. Verizon might require members to re-validate their information at least once a year.



