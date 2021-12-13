[LIST] Fanatical Winter Sale: 'Deus Ex,' 'Resident Evil HD Remaster,' and More PC Games for Under $5!

The Fanatical Winter Sale is here! PC games everybody can enjoy this holiday are now up for sale at a much affordable price.

With this years' Fanatical Winter Sale, almost 4,000 PC games are on sale. This winter gaming sale is a simple way of treating someone special to some fantastic PC games.

Fanatical Winter Sale

The Christmas season has started, and nothing beats receiving an email with a ticket to download a pc game that someone significant in their life has been requesting.

With that, Fanatical is holding a winter sale on PC games once again, with added goodies like free games and vouchers up for grabs.

Furthermore, the 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas giveaway raffle is back, according to GameSpot, and users may enter to win gifts from December 13 to December 24.

Until December 20, anyone who pays more than $10 USD with a single purchase will enjoy a special gift of one of the following games.

As an additional incentive to spend money, a new set of games will be accessible in week two.

"Internet Cafe Simulator"

"Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!"

"Automachef"

"Pumped BMX Pro"

Mystery Game

PC Game Sale

"Human Revolution" and "Mankind Divided," both outstanding "Deus Ex" titles from Square Enix, are on sale for around $5 each.

Here are the remaining sale highlights from the Fanatical Winter Sale, which includes thousands of more discounted PC games.

Here are some of the best Fanatical Winter Sale Deals

"Dark Souls Remastered" -- $18 ($40)

"Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut" -- $3 ($20)

"Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" -- $4 ($30)

"Dragon Ball FighterZ - Ultimate Edition" -- $19 ($110)

"Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition" -- $43 ($95)

"Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered" -- $5 ($20)

"Resident Evil HD Remaster" -- $4 ($20)

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition" -- $12 ($40)

"Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition" -- $13 ($90)

"Tekken 7 - Ultimate Edition" -- $16 ($90)

"Tomb Raider: Game Of The Year Edition" -- $4 ($20)

"Zombie Army 4: Dead War" -- $15 ($60)

'Deus Ex: Human Revolution'

In ''Deus Ex: Human Revolution, players will take on the role of Adam Jensen, an ex-SWAT officer who has been hand-picked to supervise the defensive needs of one of America's most innovative biotech companies.

The player's job is to secure company secrets, but everything they thought they understood about their profession changes when a black ops squad breaks in and kills the same scientists they were recruited to defend.

'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

With the player's "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" Steam PC game, players can now experience futuristic stealth action.

The year is 2029, when mechanically enhanced individuals have been classified as outcasts, living in complete isolation from the rest of society.

The game will revolve around Adam Jensen, now a seasoned covert spy, who is forced to operate in a world that has come to loathe his type.

He must pick the appropriate method, as well as who to trust, with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, in order to unravel a large global conspiracy.

'Resident Evil HD REMASTER'

The game that defined the survival-horror genre is back! Check out the remastered HD version of "Resident Evil" this Fanatical Winter Sale.

The game revolves back in 1998 when a special forces team is sent to investigate some bizarre murders on the outskirts of Raccoon City.

Upon arriving they are attacked by a pack of blood-thirsty dogs and are forced to take cover in a nearby mansion. But the scent of death hangs heavy in the air. Supplies are scarce as they struggle to stay alive.

