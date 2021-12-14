Humanoid Robot Mesmer Goes Viral for Realistic Facial Reactions: "Real Androids Are Coming"

A viral YouTube video showed that a humanoid robot, named Mesmer, can express several realistic facial reactions such as yawning, winking and more.

In relation to this, it is worth noting that these robots will only be used for entertainment and it will not take over human jobs soon.

Mesmer Humanoid Robot

The said video started when Mesmer woke up then moved its eyes to the left and right. The humanoid robot also showed some jaw movements, nose wrinkle, head roll, head nods and neck roll.

Since it has human-like expressions and characteristics, several people expressed their amazement about the robot.

YouTube user @Susannah_HB stated that she loves the little subtle things that make it more realistic, such as the nose scrunch when the robot yawns. Simply put, it adds to the realism.

Meanwhile, YouTuber @ChloSky Skies suggested several factors that its creators might consider. The said suggestion includes that Mesmer should have more or longer eyelashes and eyebrow hair.

ChloSky Skies strongly believes that it would make the humanoid robot's eyelids or eye area look less unnaturally thick or stiff and more expressive.

Aside from the numerous YouTube comments, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk surprised the internet community as he shared his thoughts about Mesmer on Twitter. He commented that "Real androids are coming."

As of the time of writing, the YouTube video has accumulated more than 150,000 views and about 2,300 likes.

According to Engineered Arts, Mesmer is created as a strong, beautiful and cost-effective humanoid robot. Mesmer can never fail to astonish people, whether a person is advertising a company or mimicing the life of a real person.

Moreover, Mesmer can express a wide range of human emotions as compared to other humanoid robots. Mesmer robots are created and manufactured using 3D scans of actual people taken in-house, allowing Engineered Arts to accurately mimic human bone form, skin texture, and emotions.

Through Engineered Arts' Tritium operating system, Mesmer is easy to program and can be operated from any location.

Furthermore, these humanoid robots are also equipped with Tinman, a telepresence program that allows the robot's owners to communicate with others surrounding the robot while being in a distant place.

Engineered Arts also added that operating a Mesmer robot requires no technical knowledge because it can be accessed through a browser or other internet device, per Republic World.

Humanoid Robot Mesmer Can Change Appearance

Apart from the fact that it can be operated from any location, Mesmer is meant to be customizable, allowing customers to replace the head with a single click and no tools.

Moreover, this Android robot can make the interaction between robots and humans as natural as a discussion between friends. Additionally, its eye contact and micro-facial motions are automated.

Daily Mail added that the Mesmer robot has 22 specialized servo actuators.

However, the humanoid robot's mouth only has five of it, which is insufficient for very effective lip sync. For this reason, Mesmer does not speak in the said YouTube video.

To provide specific detail, Moticont stated that a servo actuator is a device used to rotate or push parts of a machine with precision. Without these, robots cannot function properly and with preciseness.

For those who are curious to know about the robots created by Engineered Arts, the company focuses on building humanoid robots for entertainment and not to take over human jobs soon.

