iPhone Security: How to Protect Your Children From Getting Inappropriate Photos on Messages App

The new iPhone security feature called Communication Safety allows parents to protect their children from viewing inappropriate photos on the Messages app.

However, it is worth noting that this feature only runs on Apple device that has the iOS 15.2 update.

New iPhone Security Feature: Communication Safety in Messages

The Cupertino-based technology company shared in a statement that they aim to protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, as well as limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Communication Safety is a sub-category of parental control for iPhone, iPad, and Mac as well as CSAM, per Its Daily Tech. It ensures the child's safety when using an Apple device, allowing parents to shield their children from inappropriate pictures on the smartphone.

This tool is available to parents through Family Sharing. However, the Communication Safety function is turned off by default. Parents must grant permission for it to be installed on their children's devices.

How Does Communication Safety in Messages Works?

The Communication Safety Messages feature examines photographs to identify whether an image contains explicit graphics, according to Its Daily Tech.

To give further details, when an image is scanned and it contains explicit material, the Communication Safety function alerts parents regarding this matter.

This iPhone security feature blurs the image on the smartphone once it has been reported. As a result, the user will be unable to view it after the image has been blurred. Meanwhile, children can still open the tagged image but a notification indicating that they have opened it will be sent to their parents.

Because the entire procedure takes place on the user's smartphone, there are no issues regarding privacy matters. It should be noted that even Apple does not have access to the content of the files and photos that the Communication Safety Messages feature scans.

Furthermore, this iPhone security may also be used as a teaching tool when this function is activated on a child's iPhone or iPad. It will educate children on what information they should avoid viewing as well as how to protect themselves.

How to Enable Communication Safety?

Before proceeding to the following steps, Apple device owners must keep in mind this feature only works for both iPhone and iPad device that runs the iOS 15.2.

If the device already has iOS 15.2, a pop-up notification will appear explaining the Communication Safety feature. In the said pop-up notification, two options will be given. The said options are "Not Now" and "Continue." After tapping the "Continue" button, choose the option for Sensitive Photos then set a password on the next page. Lastly, users could also look at Child Safety Resources.

For those who have yet to download the iOS 15.2, it should be easy to do. Head to "Settings" and click "General" before tapping "Software Update." Click "Download and Install" to get the new Apple operating system.

After which, restart the iPhone to complete the installation.

