Log4Shell Exploit, Vulnerability Explained: What to do If You’re Hacked

An urgent warning is being issued about the server-software flaw named "Log4Shell." Experts refer to it as one of the most severe computer-security vulnerabilities ever discovered. Any user exposed to the Log4Shell vulnerability should expect their personal information, credit card number and online identity to be fully exploited.

Researcher Lotem Finkelstein from security firm Check Point told ZDNet that "I cannot overstate the seriousness of this threat." His firm recorded more than 850,000 attempted attacks in less than a week, thanks to the malicious actors exploiting this vulnerability.

Other experts also ranked Log4Shell a 10 out of 10 on the severity scale, emphasizing that this malware corrupts the foundation of many software.



Log4Shell Exploit Explained: Software Flaw

In quick summary, Log4Shell sends a string of carefully crafted code to the webserver. When the data is logged or recorded, the attacker could trick the server into disclosing secret information, including all users' data.

Log4Shell is cataloged as CVE-2021-44228. It is a logging program for Java-based applications maintained by Apache Foundation. Because of the Java app's nature, this bug could be exploited on operating systems like Windows, Linux, Unix and macOS.

On a larger scale, servers like Amazon, Apple, Baidu, LinkedIn, QQ, Steam, Tencent, Tesla and Twitter could end up vulnerable to the security flaw. Because of this, users should expect incoming issues for data breaches, ransomware attacks, credit-card thefts, and possible drive-by downloads.

One user exploited this vulnerability on an iPhone. In the end, he got the Apple server to respond to the code.

This new incident sparked an old argument about using open-source codes on the internet, which could be harboring severe vulnerabilities.

What to Do About Log4Shell Vulnerability?

Unfortunately for end users, they cannot do anything to fix the affected servers. They could only wait for individual developers to respond and fix each of the software. Users should be prepared against identity theft issues, which might run rampant in these coming weeks.

Tom's Guide listed out three unique suggestions that could help secure a targeted device. These tips are as follows:

Sign up with a password manager: An account password is the first security defense for any account, so it should constantly be changed for maximum efficiency. For users who might have a hard time tracking these changes, it is recommended to use a password manager instead. This should also save the information for any other active device.

Set up a free credit freeze: In an unfortunate circumstance that the hacker might freely access the bank account information, users should automatically activate their free credit freeze.

Install antivirus software: It would be in the users' best interest to start downloading antivirus software for their system. However, users should be warned to regularly update this antivirus to the newest version, so it can be equipped with the latest technology against Log4Shell.

