Apple iOS 15.2, tvOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 Release: Apple ID Digital Legacy, Music Voice Plan, and More

Apple has released iOS 15.2 update.

Apple users can now enjoy the Apple update, including the PadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3, tvOS 15.2, and HomePod Software version 15.2.

This iOS version adds support for Apple Music Voice Plan, Siri Commands, and many more.

Apple iOS 15.2

For iPhone and iPad users, the Apple iOS 15.2 update introduces a few major improvements.

The most notable change is the addition of the entire "App Privacy Report" feature to the Settings app. Users may now see the data that programs, including third-party and Apple apps, access.

Not only that, but Apple is also bringing the Apple Music Voice Plan membership tier to some markets. Users may access over 90 million songs, thousands of playlists, and radio stations just by asking Siri for $4.99 per month.

As reported by 9To5Mac, another major feature of iOS 15.2 and other operating systems is a new safety tool for parents when their children use an iPhone.

The communication safety setting allows guardians to enable warnings for children when they receive or send nudity-containing photos.

This tool was announced at the same time as Apple's contentious CSAM plans, but it was postponed owing to community opposition.

In addition, Apple update also includes the watchOS 8.3 for the company's wearable tech, which focuses on bug fixes and overall efficiency improvements.

Apple ID Digital Legacy

Apple iOS 15.2 update features also involve the Apple ID Digital Legacy, which allows users to name trusted people as Legacy Contacts who will be able to access the users' iCloud account and personal information after they pass away.

Apple Music Voice Plan

Next is the Apple Music Voice Plan, which is a new membership option that allows users to use Siri to access all of Apple Music's music, playlists, and stations.

Just Ask Siri, and Siri will recommend songs based on the user's listening history and preferences.

Play it Again gives a user access to a list of music they have recently listened to.

Apple Macro Mode Toggle

Macro mode now has a manual toggle in the shape of a flower icon that can be pressed to turn it off when the camera is near an object in iOS 15.2.

To get the new toggle, head to Settings, Camera, and turn on "Macro Control." The flower icon will then appear in the camera app when you got close enough to an object.

Macro mode can be enabled or disabled by tapping the icon.

Furthermore, for Macro Control, Apple has included a new Preserve Settings option. If Macro Control is turned off, the camera will automatically switch to Macro mode when it gets close enough to an item, therefore this feature is intended to provide users who dislike that feature more control over when Macro mode is activated.

Apple Siri Commands

Several Siri commands that were eliminated in iOS 15 and were utilized by low vision and blind iPhone users have been reintroduced in iOS 15.2 update.

Reviewing voicemail messages, playing the most recent voicemail, checking call history, and providing information on recent calls are all now functional.

Apple TV app

Apple has changed the look of the TV app in iPadOS 15.2.

The TV app has a sidebar that makes it easier to navigate between the various sections of the app.

As reported by Macrumors, there's a dedicated "Store" tab in the TV app for iPhone users to access movies and TV shows that may be purchased.

The new design, as well as the addition of a Store tab, may assist customers to distinguish between Apple TV+ and premium content, as the previous design was confusing for some.

