Is Shiba Inu Joining Robinhood in 2022? Binance Coin Largest Crypto, SHIB 4th In The World In Terms of Twitter Following

Is Shiba Inu Joining the huge stocks and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood in 2022?

According to speculations, the Shiba Inu coin could join the Robinhood platform in January. A Shiba Inu news Twitter account claimed to have spoken with an unnamed insider at Robinhood regarding the Shiba Inu coin's future.

BREAKING: While @RobinhoodApp has not made any official announcement about listing $SHIB, we’re told by an insider that they’re having an executive meeting at 3pm ET today to discuss the “possibility” of listing #SHIB as well as 2-3 other crypto in January.



(Please stay tuned) — Shiba Inu News (@ShibReports) December 9, 2021

Shiba Inu and Robinhood

Executives believe there's a "possibility" SHIB will join Robinhood by January 2022, according to the insider.

As reported in Deseret News in October, there are rumors about the crypto Shiba Inu coin is joining Robinhood, a cryptocurrency trading and stock investment platform.

The Robinhood app is widely regarded as one of the most popular cryptos and stock trading applications used every day by regular people.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu coin is already available on Coinbase, a popular cryptocurrency trading platform, and retail trading software that competes with Robinhood.

Robinhood is largely regarded as the crypto token's final piece of the puzzle.

However, as reported by Benzinga, Robinhood CEO Christine Brown dismissed the concept of the Shiba Inu coin being featured on the platform stating that the short-term gain Robinhood may obtain by listing a large number of crypto assets is not worth the long-term exchange for their users.

Shiba Inu as Payments

Flexa is now the proud owner of a Shiba Inu.

Flexa is a corporation that specializes in digital payments. According to Flexa's Twitter account, Shiba Inu has been added to the company's portfolio.

Shiba Inu can now be used to make payments, according to Flexa's users. Customers would be able to make fast and secure payments in over 40,000 stores across the United States alone with the meme coin.

Let’s get a head start on the weekend… $SHIB is here! Now you can use @Shibtoken for fast and fraud-proof payments anywhere Flexa is accepted—including more than 40,000 stores across the US. #25DaysofFlexa🎁 pic.twitter.com/X7L0lc8fa6 — Flexa (@FlexaHQ) December 10, 2021

As reported by Bitcoinist, customers who pay for tickets and meals at Regal Cinemas using SHIB will earn a whopping 20% discount, according to Flexa. Following in the footsteps of its biggest competitor AMC Theaters, Regal Theaters announced recently that it will allow bitcoin payments.

SHIB Ranks 4th

The official Binance Coin (BNB) Twitter account currently has more followers than any other cryptocurrency in the top five.

On the other hand, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has the fourth most Twitter followers of any cryptocurrency, qs per Investing.

In comparison, BNB came in first place among the top 5 cryptos, with a staggering 6.6 million followers. Shiba Inu is the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency, with 2.6 million Twitter followers.

Furthermore, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) was ranked as the second most popular crypto, with 3.9 million followers, followed by Dogecoin (DOGE) with 2.6 million.

Last but not least, XRP has 2.2 million followers on Twitter.

Shiba Inu has the capacity and strength to dethrone Binance Coin in terms of supporters, according to the 'Shiba Army' community.

With the recent great advances and sensations that SHIB has amassed on Twitter, they are certain that Shiba Inu be declared the top cryptocurrency with the most followers.

They made this claim based on the fact that SHIB is currently the most talked-about cryptocurrency on Twitter. Even the community is baffled as to how and why BNB was able to beat SHIB in terms of Twitter followers.

