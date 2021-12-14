OPPO Air Glass Release, Specs: What 'Assisted Reality' Is and How it Differs From the Google Glass

Oppo has officially announced that they will be launching the next product early next year, the augmented reality product from Oppo, Air Glass.

Oppo Air Glass assisted reality,

Oppo has unveiled the Air Glass, an augmented reality device that will be available early next year.

The Air Glass is described by Oppo as an "aided reality" product, rather than an augmented reality device because it projects 2D information into the user's field of view rather than superimposing 3D items onto the real world.

On the other hand, tech enthusiasts express that the Oppo Air Glass resembles the Google Glass.

Oppo's Air Glass and Google Glass

Oppo has introduced Air Glass, the closest thing we've seen to consumer-focused since the Google Glass replacement.

A few people tried to replace Glass after Google stopped making smart glasses in 2015.

While Air Glass resembles Google Glass in appearance, it lacks the element that makes it so controversial: a camera.

This implies it wouldn't have the same privacy and security issues as Glass, but it also doesn't have the same augmented reality capabilities. Instead, Oppo refers to Air Glass as "assisted reality glasses," and claims that they function similarly to a head-up display (HUD).

Oppo's AR Glasses Specs

According to The Verge, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 CPU powers the Air Glass, which is under 30g (approximately 1oz) in total.

It should last 3 hours of active use and 40 hours on standby, according to Oppo.

There seem to be two frame styles to choose from: a silver half-frame and a black full-frame, each in two sizes. A magnetic connection on the inside of the frame allows it to be linked to more traditional designs.

The waveguide screen uses a tiny projector with Micro LED technology that can produce up to 3 million nits of peak brightness, however, Oppo claims that regular brightness will be up to 1,400 nits.

Touch, speech, hand tracking, and head tracking are all supported, as well as a Smart Glass app on a smartphone running Oppo's ColorOS 11 or higher.

Oppo Air Glass Design

The Air Glass has a limited set of applications, according to Oppo.

It may be used for notifications and directions, as well as teleprompting and real-time interpretation, as stated by Oppo.

The display is monochromatic, with either 16 or 256 levels of grayscale depending on the setting.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely to become a fully developed, widespread product. The Air Glass will be available in a "limited release" in the first quarter of 2022, and will initially be marketed solely in mainland China.

The Air Glass was unveiled as part of Oppo's yearly Inno Day celebrations.

The smartphone maker also unveiled its own in-house NPU chip, the MariSilicon X, which will be used in the company's next flagship, the Find X, in the first quarter of next year.

Oppo Air Glass Release Date

As reported by Digital Trends, the Oppo Air Glass is one of the products unveiled during the company's Inno Day event, which showcases the company's most cutting-edge technology.

As a result, Air Glass will not be readily available right once, with the first limited distribution scheduled for the first three months of 2022 in China.

There's no word on how much Air Glass will cost or when it will be available abroad.

