Is 'Fortnite' Down? Epic Games Working on Skydome Device Issue; Winterfest is Here

"Fortnite" servers have been restored following a brief outage for maintenance in preparation for Winterfest.

'Fortnite' Update by Epic Games

The game was taken offline for a few hours while Epic Games uploaded update 19.01 and applied necessary patches to the extremely popular Battle Royale game.

This will be the first official update since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 was released, which introduced a whole new island area.

With that, players can expect some significant bug improvements, as well as new material to play with, such as the reintroduction of Split Screen.

Epic Games confirmed the downtime on Twitter, saying, "Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes prior."

There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow!



Downtime will begin at 3:00 AM ET (8:00 UTC) with matchmaking being disabled 30 minutes prior. pic.twitter.com/1Osur5zoFh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 13, 2021

As a teaser to the players and avid fans, one of the developers tweeted "There's a chill in the air as our v19.01 Game Update is set to release tomorrow!" hinting at what was to come in ''Fortnite''.

Furthermore, the "Fortnite" website status also stated that the 'downtime' had ended and informed fans of the Battle Royale and Save the World updates.

Upgrades For The Updated 'Fortnite'

Fortunately, the bugs have been resolved, the gameplay has been improved, and the game has been readied for Winterfest celebrations.

General problems that prevented split-screen from working, prohibited players from creating around giant trees, and caused reboots when more than one teammate interacted with the Van were all fixed in the patch notes.

It also addressed a problem with the screen wobbling when sliding, gliding, or using a Rift.

According to an article by Birmingham Live, Crashpads visible, shooting noises on mobile, weapon fire audio triggering with Quartz enabled on mobile, and other issues have been addressed. The game will also have new Spider-Man techniques, a Karate Kid crossover, and other exciting features.

Weapons have been updated as well. Reload animations have been improved, and the Striker Pump Shotgun, for example, now fires more precisely, and Guzzle juice now heals faster.

The most exciting aspect of this update is the start of Winterfest on December 16.

Read Also: Cybersecurity Warning: Zero-Day Vulnerability in Apache Log4j Discovered in Minecraft, Other Apps

Epic Games' Winterfest Is Coming

The yearly holiday celebration includes a variety of in-game presents as well as exclusive Frostnite challenges.

This year's festivities will feature a return of Sgt. Winter.

In his hug lorry, he can be found wandering the island map, dispensing out loot, power-ups, and exclusive challenges.

Players can also download his character skin, alongside a ton of new Winterfest skins, including a festive Isabelle and frozen banana.

Epic Games has released all of the Frostnite challenges and goodies here, while we patiently await the full details of Winterfest.

Spiderman's web-slinger is now available, while we have had a Karate Kid and Matrix crossover confirmed.

According to Inverse, from December 16 until January 6, 2022, Winterfest 2021 is expected to be available in-game.

While only 14 days of gifts are expected to be available during the event, Epic Games' Fortnite creators appear to be giving players a little more time to open them.

A highlight of the 2021 game festivities, similar to previous Winterfest events, is the complimentary gifts players will be able to collect by entering the virtual Winterfest Cabin at the lobby screen.

A plethora of surprises awaits gamers in "Fortnite" festivities, including games, challenges, and rewards.

Related Article: The Game Awards 2021 Major Reveal: 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Online Game, 'Persona 4 Arena,' X More Game Titles Coming Soon