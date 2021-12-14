Google Warns About Chrome Security Vulnerability Being Used by Hackers! Here's How to Fix

An urgent warning is being issued to Google Chrome users. It is recommended to update web browser to version 96.0.4664.110 as soon as possible. This is to patch up security vulnerabilities that malicious actors are exploiting.

On Monday, Google released a blog post about "Stable Channel Update for Desktop." The blog discussed five dangerous security vulnerabilities that experts recently discovered in the Chrome system. The post also revealed a quick fix for the problem.

Google Chrome Security Vulnerability: 5 Identified Issues

According to Google, the vulnerabilities in their system are as follows:

[Critical] CVE-2021-4098: Insufficient data validation in Mojo.

[High] CVE-2021-4099: Use after free in Swiftshader.

[High] CVE-2021-4100: Object lifecycle issue in ANGLE.

[High] CVE-2021-4101: Heap buffer overflow in Swiftshader.

[High] CVE-2021-4102: Use after free in V8.

Google did not elaborate on the nature of these vulnerabilities, possibly to prevent other malicious actors from exploiting them. However, it should be emphasized that all the vulnerabilities are labeled either "Critical" or "High," implying a possible exploitation. These types of vulnerabilities include, but are not limited to, stolen information like login credentials, browser cookies and payment details.

Google said they are aware of the issues and exploitations in the wild. They immediately released the fix 96.0.4664.110 for users to install.

Google Chrome Patch: How to Update

According to PCWorld, users can update their browsers by clicking on the three vertical dots at the top right-hand corner of the browser. Once the dropbox opens, scroll down and click on "Help" and "About Google Chrome." This should display the current build that Google Chrome is running.

If the web browser is up to date, it will simply display the version number. However, if it isn't, these actions should prompt the system to download the fix immediately. After the download, a "Relaunch" button should appear. Click on it to finish the Google Chrome update.

Bill Gates Talks about the Metaverse

On a different topic, fans might be interested in Bill Gates' metaverse prediction. Because of the pandemic, where many people adopted the use of technology, and a new era of digitalization might be coming.

Gates predicted that there could be significant changes in the future of digitalization. One example he used is the business industry.

Up to date, the pandemic changed the way businesses think about productivity and employee presence. On-field activities like brainstorming, team meetings and even talks in the office hallway are now blurring. However, since all of these encounters are a part of culture, the office activity might be adopted digitally instead.

In the future, Gates said business meetings might be held with 2D camera image grids and 3D digital avatars. He emphasized a growing need for VR goggles and motion capture gloves. Gates predicted the change could take place anytime within the coming years. It is undeniable that the age of digitalization is getting closer, and it is gradually improving as the years go by.



