iPhone 13 Pro 'Steve Jobs' Version Contains iPhone 2G Part: Should You Buy It?

There are new unique models of the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max for devoted Apple fans who wish to stand out, including pieces from the original iPhone 2G introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs.

The brand Caviar, a well-known company that offers custom iPhones, may have the handset for Apple for a dedicated Apple fan who wants to show it in an iPhone since its latest creation blends the iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max with the original 2007 iPhone.

This modified iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 2G, is technically an iPhone 13 Pro or Pro Max, but the rear features a portion of a motherboard from an original iPhone incorporated in the Apple logo.

The Caviar Global on iPhone 13 Pro

As reported by CNET, the iPhone 2G Edition will include all of the features found on the iPhone 13, including a reduced notch, 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display, and improved cameras.

Caviar Global, which previously marketed the dinosaur tooth phone, has sliced slices of silicon from a 2007 iPhone and encased them in a translucent Apple logo cover.

It's a cosmetic touch, sitting at the heart of a blueprint-like design engraved on the special edition's back cover, together with a laser-etched re-creation of Apple cofounder Steve Jobs' name at the bottom.

Furthermore, only 19 of the iPhone 2G Edition iPhone 13 Pro phones will be released, and they will cost $6,990 for the Pro and $7,530 for the Pro Max, assuming Apple users are lucky enough to acquire one.

Caviar iPhone Price

On the other hand, if users miss out on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models with snippets of Jobs' famous black turtlenecks, Caviar's Steve Jobs product line has other options, including iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models with snippets of Jobs' famous black turtlenecks.

Or, for $1,830, a pair of New Balance 991 sneakers with beatific pieces of Jobs' old black pullovers tucked into the tongue like a holy relic, as claimed by Caviar.

With the cheapest of these models costing $6,520, Caviar's Jobs line isn't for the average consumer who would balk at the $999 starting price of a standard iPhone 13 Pro.

However, for those interested in a piece of Apple and smartphone history, the iPhone 2G Edition is a unique blend of past and present that, yes, takes far better images than the first iPhone from 2007.

iPhone 13 Edition Dedicated To Steve Jobs

With the introduction of the iPhone 2G smartphone, Steve Jobs, a great genius of our time, turned the world upside down.

For the first time, a powerful computer could be carried in one's palm and used to connect to the internet from everywhere on the planet.

Caviar artisans produced the unusual design of the iPhone 13 Pro in honor of this landmark event in the world of high technology, merging the current Apple version with a first-generation smartphone.

According to Caviar, a sealed capsule in the shape of Apple's branded bitten apple with an incorporated portion of the motherboard of the very first iPhone 2G is located in the heart of the aircraft titanium case.

The smartphone's rear cover is adorned with a high-precision etching showing the device's technical components that are linked together. Like a circulatory system pushing blood towards a throbbing heart, they're yearning for the center of the universe, the Apple logo.

The lower case is laser-etched with Steve Jobs' signature and is constructed of titanium with a black PVD finish.

