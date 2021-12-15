Why Is Facebook Down Today? Frustrated Users Complain About Log In Issues

On Wednesday, over 1,500 users complained about Facebook log in issues. Parent company Meta acknowledged the Facebook outage and apologized to its users.

After a long history of annoying outages, many users thought Facebook has finally patched up its systems for optimal performance. In truth, the opposite happened, and its systems underwent through an assortment of technical issues.

Users who logged in to the social media platform suffered the brunt of the consequence. They were unable to connect to the website on Wednesday at 9 AM ET.

Why Is Facebook Down Today? Down Detector Report

The iconic online tracker, Down Detector, reported the details of this latest Facebook outage. According to their graph, Facebook typically has 10-50 reports on a "regular" basis. However, there was a sudden increase of complaints starting at 9 PM. The reports spiked from 77 to 1,981 complaints at 2:22 AM. Fortunately, in a matter of hours, developers resolved the issue and the outage reports came to a stop.

Down Detector pointed out that 55 percent of the "most reported problems" were related to Facebook log in. They said only 35 percent of the reports complained about the website and another 10 percent complained about app issues.

Frustrated users affected by the outage immediately voiced their opinions on the Down Detector comments section. Some said they were locked out from both their Facebook and Messenger accounts. Others complained that Facebook was not working. Unfortunately, contacting customer support did not help. Other fans suggested refreshing the page constantly as a workaround, which seemed to fix the issue.

Is Facebook Down? Meta Talks About Facebook Outage

Experts from USA TODAY contacted Facebook's parent company, Meta, for a statement. The company replied that its systems suffered a few technical issues. "We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Unfortunately, the company did not elaborate on the issue, which resulted to the outage. It also failed to elaborate on the fix it applied on the Facebook log in problems. For now, users are recommended to refresh their browsers and to retry logging in. If this does not work, they can report the issue to Facebook customer service.

Bill Gates Makes a Metaverse Prediction

On a different topic, fans might be interested in Bill Gates' Metaverse Prediction for the digital future. He envisioned that technology could push the world to a new age of digitalization.

According to Gates, the workplace culture is now adapting to some of these changes. In a couple more years, virtual meetings with 2D camera image grids and 3D digital avatars might be the new "norm" of businesses. Gates said there might be a growing need for VR Googles and motion capture gloves in the future. He also said he was blown away by their technology.

It is undeniable that technology is extremely useful, albeit with a few annoying issues. Hopefully, developers will do better next time to fix the problem.



