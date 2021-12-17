'Axie Infinity' Land Gameplay: How to Earn Resources in Axie Land

One of the world's leading NFT games "Axie Infinity" is continuously expanding with "Axie Infinity" Land. The Land is an integral part of the Axie Metaverse.

Axie Land Gameplay is known as Lunacia. Lunacia is composed of numerous plots of land named Terra. These plots of land have a 301x301 grid, allocated in squares as tokenized plots of land which act as a home base for a team of Axies or can also be utilized as a base of operations.

It is expected that the "Axie Infinity" Land Gameplay will be released in the first half of 2022. However, "Axie Infinity" stated that 25% of the Axie Land has already been sold. The remaining Axie Land will be sold to the public after its release.

With the limited Axie Land available, prices will for sure be expensive.

Why is 'Axie Infinity' Land Expensive?

The reason why the Axie Land has a heavy price tag in it is that these plots of land can be used to unlock new games that are more enjoyable. The "Axie Infinity" Land will offer more ways to harvest, earn and get tokenize items and resources where they can make more money.

Furthermore, AXS tokens can also be harvested on these plots of land. The Axie Land can also be used as a home-base to send the Axies to venture resource nodes on the map where Axies can find AXS or other tokens and resources.

The token and resources that players will earn in "Axie Infinity" Land gameplay interaction can be used in certain in-game purchases. First, these tokens and resources can be used in upgrading Axies. Second, it can be used to expand land. Third, it can be used to purchase potions or bottle boosts. Lastly, it can be converted to official Axie Infinity merchandise.

How to Earn Resources in Axie Land

According to "Axie Infinity," to gather resources, a team could start sending three Axies to hunt for Chimeras or gather resources.

1. Players need to identify a pack of Chimera or resource nodes on the map they desire to explore.

2. Players will pick a team of Axies they want to use to battle with the chimeras. Players have the option to teleport their Axies where the battle or gathering will happen.

3. Axies arrive at their destination, they can start battling against the chimeras in the same battle play. However, when it comes to sending the Axies back home to their Axie land, they should take the shortest way back home, which could still take up a few days. Axies cannot teleport their way back home anymore.

Again, these resources gathered or collected through battle can be used not only to upgrade the Axie Land but also be a way for players to earn more money.

Benefits of Battling Chimeras or Gathering Resources

Chimeras will drop in a few resources, items and blueprints that can be utilized in upgrading Axies or territories of Axie Land. Chimeras in the "Axie Infinity" Land is also expected to drop limited edition tokenized items, resources, or AXS.

Axie Land Gameplay Guide

"Axie Infinity" Land gameplay has three parts.

The first part which was discussed is using your Axies to battle in PvE Modes.

The second part of the Land Gameplay is Structures. Structures will require an Axie or a team of Axies to operate specific characteristics, with different structures resulting in different capabilities.

The third part is MiniGames. When the full "Axie Infinity" Land Gameplay is released, Sky Mavis stated they will offer a Standard Development Kit (SDK) to players to develop their own game in their plot of lands. This can be used for landowners to conduct mini-games on their land and in turn, earn money from the game.

