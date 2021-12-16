Epic Games Free Games, Voucher: How to Get 'Shenmue III,' Avail $10 Discount for Every Game

As part of their annual Christmas sale, Epic Games will be giving away free games as well as some massive discounts on a variety of titles.

However, players must keep in mind that this offer will only be available until January 6, 2022.

Epic Games Free Game

According to the video game company, this is the biggest sale they ever had.

"From today to January 6, more than 1,300 games, editions, and add-ons are on sale on the store, with discounts ranging from 10 percent to 95 percent," Epic Games furthered on their released statement.

Shenmue 3 available for free on EGS

In addition to the shop discounts, any finished game costing more than $14.99 receives a $10 discount voucher.

Aside from the said discount, the first free game in their giveaway has now been release, which is "Shenmue III," per The Verge.

'Shenmue III' as First Epic Games Free Game

For those who are not familiar with "Shenmue III," Steam stated that it is the creation of award-winning game creator Yu Suzuki. Moreover, it is widely regarded as one of the most ambitious gaming projects in history, having captivated gamers all over the world.

Additionally, "Shenmue III" was the first action RPG game to use an open-world style. The said game was praised and adored all over the world for its setting and immersive plot, which included cinematic moments, a realistic combat system, and engaging mini-games.

In addition to the first Epic Games free game, its main character, named Ryo Hazuki, is an 18-year-old Japanese martial artist who is determined to avenge his father's death.

In this third part of the legendary "Shenmue" series, Ryo strives to unravel the mystery behind the Phoenix Mirror, an item sought after by his father's killer. His trip leads him to an immersive picture of rural China, which is bustling with activity and surrounded by stunning scenery.

Furthermore, Ryo's journey takes him through cities and mountain villages.

In his journey, he may continue his training, gamble, play arcade games, and perform part-time jobs while tracking down individuals who know the truth about the Phoenix Mirror.

Epic Games is giving a total of 15 free games during its holiday sale, so there should be more to expect.

How to Get 'Shenmue III' For Free

The Verge reported that "Shenmue III" started as a tremendously successful Kickstarter project. For this reason, several people are eager to know how to get this first Epic Games' free game.

Interested players must head to this link. In the said link, select the "Get" button at the right part of the screen. Once selected, players will be redirected to a log-in page. Lastly, follow the steps prompted on the screen to finish the download.

Keep in mind that "Shenmue III" is available for free on the Epic Games Store until December 17 at 8 a.m. PDT and 9:00 a.m. MDT while 11 a.m. EDT.

How to Avail a $10 Discount for Every Game?

Epic Games stated on its website that a $10 Epic coupon will be applied upon checkout of any full game that costs more than $14.99. Additionally, there is no restriction on how many games players may buy.

This only means that no matter how many games players added to their cart, at least up to the 50-item transaction limit, those that cost more than $14.99 after a sale discount will receive a $10 off.

On a positive note, Epic Games' deal will be available from December 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET up to January 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



