'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Spoilers, Easter Eggs: 5 Marvel References You Might Have Missed!

Read with caution, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers are ahead.

Long before the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" release, fans have been excited about the Easter eggs and theories surrounding the films.

Now that it's out, here are five Marvel references revealed in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" reviews that viewers might have overlooked in the movie.

5. Matt Murdock Is Peter's Lawyer

Just this month, numerous "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers were surfacing online. Including with that is the appearance of Matt Murdock, the Daredevil. This spoiler had surfaced right after Marvel confirmed Charlie Cox as the Daredevil for the next upcoming Marvel films and not only on the Daredevil Netflix show.

It looks like this cameo is one of the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" easter eggs that fans are ecstatic about.

In the movie, Peter Parker hired a lawyer to help him resolve his legal issues, and that lawyer turns out to be Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock from the Netflix series of the same name.

In one scenario, Murdock told Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan to hire his own lawyer because his friendship with Peter Parker could put him in significant legal trouble. This exchange between Matt and Happy is particularly amusing in a film about the multiverse because Jon Favreau was Matt Murdock's best buddy in another parallel Marvel universe.

4. Dr. Strange in Columbia University

Another "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoiler: Dr. Strange is in the film.

Doctor Strange is a Columbia University graduate in the Marvel comics, and Strange displays his school spirit throughout "No Way Home." Spider-Man is wearing a blue Columbia sweatshirt under his winter jacket when he initially arrives searching for assistance.

3. Captain America's Shield in New York City

The Statue of Liberty has undergone some extreme changes, as may have been observed in the movie. The Statue of Liberty has been redesigned to contain Captain America's shield; however, it's unclear whether this is a nod to Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson or the Captain America mantle in general.

Sadly, the Statue would not stand long enough until the three Spider-Men and the film's villains destroy the monument during the climactic battle in the last act.

Interestingly enough, the shield was also mentioned in "Hawkeye," with Florence Pugh's Yelena expressing her desire to see the "new and improved" Statue of Liberty.

Furthermore, it has been noticed that both "No Way Home" and "Hawkeye" feature the Rogers musical.

2. Spider-Man's Favorite Delmar's Deli

The old restaurant was demolished in the film, but it has since been reconstructed so Peter may continue to enjoy what he claims are Queens' best sandwiches.

Spider-Man and MJ return to Queens via the New York City subway tunnels, emerging from a hole directly at front of Delmar's deli--which is always visited by Peter Parker in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

1. Saving MJ for Gwen Stacy

Andrew Garfield's appearance in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has long been rumored. In September, Garfield denied his appearance in the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

However, as seen in the movies, the theories and leaks were confirmed to be right.

Andrew Garfield is still affected by the day he failed to save Gwen Stacy. His efforts falling short shaped the Spider-Man more than any other.

In the film, MJ is knocked over the edge after being chased by Rhys Ifans' Lizard through a vortex and onto a platform on the Statue of Liberty. Spidey, as played by Tom Holland, tries to save her but is thwarted by the Goblin's glider.

With that, Garfield's Spider-Man dives in to save her in a heroic scene that rivals any in the film and manages to stop her before she falls, mirroring Gwen's fate.

