Marvel Confirms Return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil; Can Fans Expect ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Cameo?

It is official that Charlie Cox will still play Daredevil in any Marvel movie.

It has been announced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe President, Kevin Feige, that Charlie Cox has been confirmed to resume his role as Daredevil in the MCU after months of speculation.

The news from Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige comes after many speculated that the actor will appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which would also feature famous villains from prior Spider-Man films.

Charlie Cox

Furthermore, despite social media conjecture, Cox has clarified and affirmed that it isn't his forearms that were in the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" trailer as widely suspected by the fans.

With the release of the upcoming Marvel film just around the corner, fans are hoping to see Cox reprise his role as Daredevil, a blind lawyer.

Charlie Cox As Daredevil In Marvel

While doing a press conference for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Feige confirmed that the character of Daredevil would be played by Cox, though he stopped short of confirming when exactly he will return.

According to Comicbook, the Marvel Studios president stated, "If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen."

Cox starred as Matt Murdock in the three-season Marvel Netflix series "Daredevil."

Ever since the show aired, fans have been asking for him to join the MCU.

"Daredevil's" first three seasons, as well as the team-up event The Defenders, are currently available on Netflix.

Daredevil Charlie Cox Marvel Cameo

Despite months of speculation, Marvel has yet to confirm Cox's involvement in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

According to Newsweek, once the first teaser for the new Spider-Man film was released, viewers thought they saw Cox's forearms in an interrogation scene with Peter Parker.

Cox flatly rejected the claim while promoting his show "Kin," although that's not to say he doesn't feature somewhere else in the film.

In addition, if Cox reprises his role as Daredevil, it casts doubt on the futures of other Netflix Marvel characters, such as Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and Finn Jones's Iron Fist.

Many viewers suspected Vincent D'Onofrio, who played the villain Kingpin in "Daredevil," was in a recent episode of Hawkeye on Disney+, which is very much a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Charlie Cox in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The return of characters from previous "Spider-Man" films has been confirmed for the next movie.

Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church, and Rhys Ifans have all previously played Spider-Man villains and will reprise their roles in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

While many prior villains are resurfacing, there has been discussion of former Peter Parkers reprising their roles on social media.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are said to be returning, although Garfield stated that he hopes fans aren't unhappy with the final product.

When "Spider-Man: No Way Home" hits theaters on Friday, December 17, and all of the fans' questions will be answered.

