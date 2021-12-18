Axie Infinity Ban: How Does Sky Mavis Detect Users Playing Multiple Accounts?

Curious to know how Sky Mavis detects Axie Infinity multi-accounting? A YouTube video explained in detail how Axie Infinity bans players when caught.

In relation to this, there are simple ways to remember the dos and don'ts about multi-accounting.

Axie Infinity Bans Multiple Accounts

Axie Infinity has already banned several accounts these past few months. Basically, users and players of the said NFT game who do not follow its terms of use had their accounts suspended or permanently banned.

"If you provide any information that is untrue, inaccurate, not current, or incomplete, we have the right to suspend or terminate your account and refuse any current or future use of the Site, the App, and the Smart Contracts (or any portion thereof," as stated in Axie Infinity's Terms of Use.

For instance, one of the most asked questions is whether a player can play multiple accounts at the same time. Fortunately, Sky Mavis explained that people can play on multiple accounts but not simultaneously.

Sky Mavis is a game developer and technology company that produces decentralized applications and services, per Crunchbase. Moreover, they specialize in information technology, cryptocurrency, and video games.

How Do Sky Mavis Detect Users Playing Multiple Accounts at the Same Time?

In a video posted by YouTuber Solthos, Sky Mavis co-founder Aleksander Leonard Larsen explained in detail Axie Infinity's multi-accounting.

According to Larsen, the multi-accounting issue is one of their major concerns. He added that they spend a lot of time analyzing the data carefully to prevent banning players who are following their terms of use.

"There are challenges because some people might be living in the same house and they are playing on the same IP, they might also have the same playing styles. However, it is hard for two people playing in the same house to be logged on at the same time," Larsen furthered.

For those who are still confused, Solthos simplified Larsen's Axie Infinity multi-accounting explanation.

He stated that it is worth noting that the Axie Infinity app does not access players' info or camera. Aside from this, the development team does not also obtain information from the accounts used.

As Larsen mentioned, Axie Infinity uses an algorithm that is based on how users play the game. The said algorithm will mark users if they take too long to make moves or keep missing the bot verification prompts.

Moreover, Solthos noted that players who are doing extreme measures to avoid detection may not be easily detected by the said algorithm. In relation to this, the videos of multi-accounting farms that are circulating on the internet prove that multi-accounting at the same time is possible.

However, multiple bot farms and multi-accounts playing simultaneously have been caught before. Once banned, all Axies, as well as the accounts, will be deleted.

P2Enews added some information that players should keep in mind.

Multiple persons utilizing the same Wi-Fi each with their account will not be banned.

A player with one account playing on several devices such as on PC or laptop, and on a smartphone will not be banned as well.

Multiple people with the same account playing in various places will not be banned as well. However, in PVE, each person can only farm a maximum of 100 SLP every day.

Meanwhile, it is possible to have more than one account through Scholarship Programs. Through this, managers can have their scholars play on their secondary accounts. Managers and scholars, on the other hand, are limited to one account.

