Intel GPU Leaked! Intel Arc, Intel Iris Specs, Power, Other Rumors

Intel inadvertently confirmed what people have long been anticipating: its upcoming graphics processing units (GPUs).

The chipmaker unwittingly made this "confirmation" when it briefly released a test driver on its website that surprisingly showed names and codenames for these forthcoming Intel GPUs set to give offerings from Nvidia and AMD a run for their money. It turned out, Intel claimed the upload was an "accident" and took the driver down immediately.

Intel GPU Model Names Revealed in Inadvertent Leak

The test driver 30.0.101.9999 that was meant for the 11th generation Intel NUC Kit carried files that showed the full names of four Intel Arc graphics cards and an Intel Iris GPU, sources told VideoCardz. These names include the Arc A380, A350, A370M, A350M and the Iris Xe A200M. According to the report, the Arc A380 and A350 are dedicated GPUs, while the M types are designed for laptops.

However, it is widely believed that these are not the only GPU models set for rollout in early 2022.

These files apparently confirmed rumors that Intel would name its Alchemist graphics cards based on the first letters of the family names, such as "A" for Alchemist. The A380 was claimed to go head-to-head with Nvidia's entry-level GTX 1650 Super, offering 6GB of RAM.

Other leaks showed that the Arc 380 would offer a clock speed of 2.45 GHz and 6GB of GDDR6 memory, Tech Radar noted.

Another supposed Alchemist cards, the Intel Alchemist 512 EU model, will provide 16GB GDDR6 memory and 4,096 Execution Units. Yet another separate offering, supposedly an unnamed budget Arc Alchemist card, is also in line for release soon. This carries three memory modules surrounding the GPU. There will be GDDR6 modules that will come in 2GB blocks and 6GB GDDR6 RAM.

This driver also made references to the name "Elasti" another line of GPUs. Elasti has been identified by leakers as Intel's Battleimage GPU that would take over Alchemist in 2023. In the driver file, two graphics cards had been identified under "Elasti" but there would be definitely more coming.

Intel GPU Product Line to Start Rolling Out Next Year

Integrated graphics offerings part of Intel's upcoming four generations of CPUs after Alder Lake have also been revealed. On top and at the bottom of Elasti are mentions of such names Raptor Lake, Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake. Raptor Lake is expected to unveil in 2022, Meteor Lake in 2023, and the others succeeding them.

Rumors said that the Arc Alchemist cards won't roll out until late 2022, coming after Intel launches its new line of desktop chips in the first quarter of next year. Such rumors should not be taken as fact until Intel formally announces product names, release dates and actual specs of the upcoming graphics cards.

But this inadvertent official "leak" definitely helps in pushing our factual expectations further.

