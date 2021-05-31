Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake With 5.0GHz: Specs, Graphics Performance and More

Intel is shaking up its competition by bringing out new, better and faster processors. Intel revealed new additions to their 11th gen mobile processor line-up: the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7.

For months now, AMD has dominated the market for GPU and CPU chip-making. The boost primarily comes from their successful appeal to the gaming market, providing high-quality experiences through AMD chips. Intel, however, is making up through its processing performance.

In May, Intel competed against the Ryzen 5000 series with their flagship Tiger Lake-H processors. Featuring three eight-core chips and two six-core chips, the chips performed with a significant improvement compared to their predecessors. The Verge reported that based on specs and reports, it could ideally rival even AMD 9 5900HX.

Intel made a surprising announcement by adding a new line-up for their 11th gen processors. The two new additions would belong to the U-series chips, namely the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7.

The Verge reported that both chips operate at the 12W to 28W range. They also have four core / eight-thread configurations, Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, and WiFi 6. The chips might also support PCIe 4, AI hardware acceleration, and partial integration for Thunderbolt 4/USB 4

Notebookcheck provided the full Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 specs for both chips in the market.

Core i7-1195G7

Core i7-1195G7 is a power-efficient quad-core SoC for laptops and ultrabooks. It has the codename "Tiger Lake UP3." Its specs include 96EUs graphics (400 MHz), a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz, and runs up to 5.0GHz maximum single core speed. It could also store up to 12 MB of cache memory.

Core i5-1155G7

Core i5-1155G7 is the budget alternative to the higher-end Core i7. Its specs include: 80 EUs Base clock speed 2.5 GHz and run up to 4.5GHz maximum single core speed. It could also store up to 8 MB of cache memory.

Both processors feature excellent compatibility with WiFi 6, paired with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. They should be capable of running the latest games with a decent FPS at low resolution. Asus is ready to take their leap of faith by digging into innovative designs and better performance with their newly manufactured chip.

Intel also introduces a new 5G modem solution for laptops. This product collaborates between Intel, Mediatek, and Fibocom, which aims to provide 6GHz 5G support and integrated eSIM technology. Consumers better brace themselves because Intel reports that Acer, Asus and HP will offer laptops using Intel's Tiger Lake chips with 5G Solution 5000 cards sometime this year.

Consumers could expect higher quality results from the intel line-up. Unfortunately, details such as the price and market availability have not been reported. Also, the company might continue to struggle to provide chips against the global chip shortage. If you like the potential of these chips, better keep an eye out on the market because the demand for these chips will undoubtedly be high.



