McDonald's Free Meal Until Christmas Eve: Eligibility, How to Avail Holiday Promo

Starting now until Christmas Eve, customers can get free food for every $1 in-app purchase of McDonald's meals. This McDonald's Christmas promo is a collaboration between the fast-food chain and celebrity singer Mariah Carey.



On December 13, McDonald's launched their "Mariah Menu," an event program "based on a star's favorite McDonald's orders." Pennlive reported that previous events of the same nature featured the Saweetie meal, "Famous Orders" with BTS, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

However, the "Mariah Menu" adds an extra twist to the Christmas celebration. Customers can get one free meal per day until Christmas at selected locations based on the Mariah Menu. The free food per day is as follows:

December 13: Big Mac

December 14: McChicken

December 15: Bakery item

December 16: Six-piece Chicken McNuggets

December 17: Cheeseburger

December 18: Hotcakes

December 19: McDouble

December 20: Apple Pie

December 21: Sausage McMuffin with Egg

December 22: Double Cheeseburger

December 23: Sausage Biscuit

December 24: Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fans can also get free beanies with Carey's signature and T-shirts with her photo at the event.

How to Get McDonald's Free Meal

Although the promo is open to anybody interested, it should be emphasized that freebies are only available while supplies last. Free meals will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.

To join the event, consumers must order a McDonald's meal via mobile app with a minimum $1 purchase, excluding tax. McDonald's emphasized that the customer should "be one of the first approximately 10,000 people" to redeem the freebie.

"After redeeming the deal, if there are still merch items remaining, you will be shown a redemption screen," McDonald's said, per USA Today. Consumers can complete the process by clicking on the "Get It Now" button and providing their name and shipping address.

As previously indicated, the free meal will only be limited to one purchase per day. After making an online purchase with a free meal, consumers cannot log in and get access to the redemption page on the same day. Be warned that McDonald's will mark "merch out-of-stock" once all the freebies are given. More details are available on the app.

McDonald's Christmas Promo: How to Get Mariah Carey Merch

Aside from the free meals, fans can also get Carey-related merchandise for the event. But customers should be warned that all free beanies stocks were already given out on December 14. Fans should preapre for the free T-shirts now, which will drop on Tuesday.

To secure a Mariah Carey McDonald's T-shirt, fans are recommended to make their orders as soon as possible. They are also advised to load the fast-food chain app early and pre-save their order for faster checkout.

The shirt will only be available in one size, which is adult large. Although the shirt will be credited to customers, its delivery will happen some time in February.

