Stephen Curry NFT: Release Date, How to Buy Warriors Star's 2974 NFT Collection

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is celebrating his 2974th record-breaking 3-point shot through NFTs.

Curry will be selling 2,974 pieces of NFTs on his online marketplace called "The 2974 Collection." All proceeds from the sale will benefit Curry's foundation and project partners.

Earlier this month, Curry finally broke the NBA all-time 3-point record set by Ray Allen. The event was widely celebrated across the world, and for good reason.

To commemorate the occasion, Curry also debuted his first-ever NFT marketplace. Its website features minted artwork NFTs with sketches of Curry using the "2974" number as drawing lines. Floyd Norman and Andrea McDonald worked on the amazing artworks on the sale.

Surreal... thrilled to announce my first-ever NFT with The 2974 Collection. 2,974 pieces came to life w/ the help of two special artists, @a_mcdonald17 & @FloydNormanDoc, and a whole lot of hard work. A historic moment, all benefitting @eatlearnplay 🙌🏽💯 https://t.co/17fZfgmYdu pic.twitter.com/TjGY9lyGdi — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 17, 2021

What Is the Stephen Curry NFT? 2974 Collection

At the time of writing, The 2974 Collection has yet to start its sale. The mint will go live on Monday, December 20, at 9 PM EST.

According to the website's frequently asked questions, the NFT artworks for sale will highlight all the 2974 triples that led up to the current record. Each art will include the date, location and a Curry digital signature. Each NFT costs $499 to mint and will be limited to three per FTX customer. Fans can also look forward to some special freebies during purchase.

For every NFT minted, customers will receive a free storyboard depicting Curry's favorite 3-point moments. They gave out two examples for the giveaway, like Curry's overtime in the February 27, 2016 game and the shot-clock-beating 3-pointer against the Cleveland Cavalies in the 2018 NBA Finals.

According to Hypebeast, Curry will also be surprising gifts and experiences to interested fans. He might be sending out autographed memorabilia, tickets to games and early access to certain merchandise.

After the sale, Curry would reportedly use funds for his foundation on Eat. Learn. Play. The iconic sportsman might also give a portion of the money to the Oakland community as support against the child tax agency.

How to Buy 2974 NFT Collection: Stephen Curry NFT

According to their official website, there are four easy steps to join in the NFT sale.

Sign up for FTX US on the web at ftx.us

Complete identity verification (KYC2)

Deposit at least $499 (the price of the NFT) via credit card, ACH bank transfer, wire transfer or by transferring crypto

When the collection goes live, press Mint Now above to be taken to the Collection Page on FTX where you can mint your 2974 NFT

YouTube instructions for the sale also adds a few reminders for interested buyers.



Once the sale starts, the countdown timer on The 2974 Collection will be replaced by a "Mint $499" button. Clicking on it will give the customer a unique 2974 NFT. The mint art will be randomized from the sale collection. Once minted, the product should immediately reflect on the FTX crypto wallet.

