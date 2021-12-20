Bored Apes vs. CryptoPunks: Which Is the Better NFT Investment?

Bored Apes vs. CryptoPunks is often the most talked about in the digital art NFT market.

Bored Apes NFT

According to CNET, The Bored Ape Yacht Club, which began in April and consists of an original 10,000 Bored Apes, is one of the most successful collections in the nonfungible token arena.

The NFT art frequently sells for a lot more nowadays, however, the lowest one anyone can get right now is priced at 49 ether ($231,000).

CryptoPunks NFT

As reported by Larvalabs, the Cryptopunks was an inspiration for the ERC-721 standard, which powers most digital art and collectibles, and was one of the first examples of a "Non-Fungible Token" on Ethereum.

The Ethereum blockchain stores proof of ownership for 10,000 unique collectible characters.

The initiative was the forerunner of today's CryptoArt movement.

The CryptoPunks are a cast of 10,000 characters created at random. Each one is unique, and it can only be formally owned by a single individual on the Ethereum blockchain.

Originally, anyone with an Ethereum wallet could claim them for free, but all 10,000 were immediately grabbed.

They must now be purchased from a third party through the blockchain-based marketplace.

Bored Apes vs. CryptoPunks

Today, Dec. 20, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT has a trading valuation of $40.5 Million in sales, while the CryptoPunks NFT is at $42.1 Million, according to NonFungible.com.

The general public in crypto Twitter believes that price shifts and trading volume are caused by the Bored Ape's designers, Yuga Labs.

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT art bestows something of actual and lasting value on their holders: the intellectual property (IP) rights to the NFT's underlying artwork.

Furthermore, Punk4156, one of the NounsDAO founders, tweeted in rebuttal: "It's not about copyright vs no copyright, it's about making the pixels as censorship-resistant as the token they're attached to."

In addition, Punk4156 added, "I love punks, but the copyright issue kind of broke my heart".

He wrote that the intellectual property rights eventually drove him away.

it’s not about copyright vs no copyright, it’s about making the pixels as censorship resistant as the token they’re attached to. if you don’t assign the token and the image the same rights, what’s the point of binding them together eternally on a blockchain? — 4156 (@punk4156) December 5, 2021

This discussion fits into an ongoing theme in the crypto industry, according to Aaron Lammer, a podcaster turned DeFi specialist at the trading firm Radkl, told The Defiant via Twitter DM that the problem of how to compensate pioneer teams is often a source of drama and in the digital market of NFTs that ends up descending to rights rather than tokens.

Indeed, it appears that the NFT area is splitting into opposing camps: projects where the founders own the IP and Creative Commons projects, or CC0s as they're known.

Bored Apes vs. CryptoPunks: Where to Invest?

CrypToadz, NounsDAO, and Vine co-founder Dom Hoffman's Blitmap are the big CC0 initiatives. These are the most accessible projects, with no rights protected for anyone. Only the possessor of the Ape, who can profit from the art and develop derivatives, has a limited set of rights in Bored Apes.

NFT art is divided into two categories.

First, there are one-of-a-kind visual art pieces that are marketed as NFTs, exactly like real-life paintings. Consider the $69 million Beeple NFTs that was sold at Christie's auctions.

Then there are NFT collections, often known as "projects," such as the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

These work in a similar way to Pokemon cards in that they take a template and generate hundreds or thousands of variations, each of which is graded in terms of rarity. There are 10,000 apes in Bored Ape Yacht Club, each with unique "properties," such as fur types, facial expressions, clothing, and more.

Depending on the desired NFT art and the risk willing to take, both are still worthy of investing as the two- Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and CryptoPunks NFT are two of the leading NFT art in the DeFi market, as seen on NonFungible.com.

