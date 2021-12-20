Google Maps Accidentally Captures Stealth Bomber in Missouri: It's a 'Photo Bomber'!

From pigeon people to photos of sneaky people, Google Maps has a lot of unexpected sightings.

In addition to these sightings, a Reddit user just discovered one of the best photobomber so far---which is a B-2 Spirit flying stealth bomber.

Google Maps Stealth Bomber

Despite the fact that the B-2 Spirit can reach speeds of 1,010 kilometers per hour or 628 mph, a photograph of the Bomber was captured on Google Maps as it hurtled over a rural section of Missouri, per Tech Radar.

Reddit user Hippowned discovered the said stealth bomber through Google Maps, which can be accessed through this link.

As of writing, the Reddit post has about 98,000 votes, including 95 percent upvotes. Additionally, it has approximately 3,000 comments.

To give further details on the Google Maps discovery, the image is relatively fuzzy, and there are some red, green and blue details caused by the way satellites take photographs.

Google Maps and its software-based companion Google Earth get its photographs from several places. However, this satellite image was from Maxar Technologies.

Since it is one of the rarest photos captured, several people have given their thoughts and comments about the stealth bomber.

Redditor RandyGareth stated that the stealth bomber is "more like a photo bomber." Meanwhile, another user stated that "no one escapes Google."

Meanwhile, Reddit user JimboLodisc commented that it is one of the eeriest things in the air, which is also practically silent when it circles overhead.

"Plus, I heard there's a rigorous and costly post-flight inspection. Can't remember how much it was but every mile a stealth aircraft fly is $$," JimboLodisc furthered on their comment.

Stealth Bomber

According to How Stuff Works, the B-2 bomber, often known as the stealth bomber, was a huge project.

For background information, the U.S. military needed to replace the outdated B-52 bomber in the 1970s. Apart from the said replacement, they also needed a jet that can transport nuclear weapons around the world in a matter of hours from the United States. Moreover, the U.S. military also wanted it to be almost undetectable to enemy radar.

Concealing a massive plane may be a difficult task, but the Pentagon contractor Northrop Grumman, which obtained the bomber contract, spent billions of dollars and nearly a decade creating the top-secret project.

A result is a breakthrough machine with a 172-foot-wide flying wing that radar scanners mistake for an insect.

Furthermore, a regular plane has two flying wings and three rear stabilizers attached to the tail, but the stealth bomber only has one big wing which has a similarity to what a boomerang looks like.

Northrop Grumman added that it holds the title for the world's longest flying combat mission.

Amusingly, it can fly for 6,000 nautical miles without refueling and 10,000 nautical miles on a single refueling. This only means that it can reach any location on the planet in a few hours.

This stealth bomber also appears in several well-known movies such as "Independence Day," "Armageddon," "Iron Man 2," "Cloverfield," "Airplanes," "Rampage" and, most recently, "Captain Marvel."



