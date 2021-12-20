Xiaomi 12 Specs, Design Leaked! Triple Rear Camera, Snapdragon 8Gen 1 and MORE

Several rumors about the Xiaomi 12 specs have been circulating around the internet. In addition to this, it appears that the new Xiaomi 12 leaks could be the reason why fans are excited about the device.

Xiaomi 12 Specs

Xiaomi is expected to release its next-generation flagship phone, the Xiaomi 12, later this month.

While leaks have gradually exposed the device's specifications, nothing concrete regarding its appearance has been released. However, all of that has changed, as recent Xiaomi 12 leaks have revealed its renderings and other important features, per Notebook Check.

Zoutons also noted that the Xiaomi 12 is expected to improve on its predecessor Xiaomi 11 in terms of appearance and features.

Xiaomi 12 is rumored to have 6.2-inch display, which is a surprising decision from Xiaomi given the fact that Mi 11 has a huge 6.81-inch display.

In addition to this, the upcoming Xiaomi flagship phone is said to have a 1080x1920 pixels display--which is considerably lower than the Mi 11 that has 1440x3200 pixels.

With regards to its camera feature, the Xiaomi 12 is reported to have a single centered punch-hole selfie camera and a triple rear camera. Through this competitive camera feature, Zuotons noted that it will lead over its rival Oneplus.

Same with the previous version, Xiamo 12 is expected to have a triple rear camera with 50 megapixels each, per Zoutons. However, there is no indication whether the anticipated flagship phone's front camera will have the same megapixels as Mi 11.

When it comes to battery life, the Xiaomi 12 is speculated to be powered by a 5000mAh battery. In relation to this, it will also be equipped with a fast charging USB Type C cord.

In terms of its processor, Xiaomi's anticipated flagship phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Generation 1, which is much powerful than the previous variant that has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, per Nano Review.

Apart from this, other Xiaomi 12 leaks suggest that the device would have an 8GB RAM, dual sim card slot, Bluetooth V5.2 and a 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi 12 Leaks: Design

The Xiaomi 12 appears to be smaller than its predecessors, per Notebook Check.

Some may find the Xiaomi 12 design to be unappealing since it appears to be based on prior Xiaomi phones such as the Xiaomi Civi. The said new variant claims to have an FHD plus display, which is a step down from the Mi 11's QHD plus screen.

This only means that the smaller display is much pricier than the larger ones.

In terms of its dimension, the said device would have a 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm or 11.5mm, including its rear camera bump.

In addition to this, it will also have a built-in fingerprint sensor and face lock functionality.

Xiaomi 12 Release Date

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed that the Xiaomi 12 series will be "the world's first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1," and that they will be "available shortly," through Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit, per Tech Advisor.

Despite this fact, Tech Advisor added that the Xiaomi 12 series is expected to be launched this month.

