Samsung S22 Colors Revealed in New S-Pen Leak! Release Date, Specs, Accessories and MORE

Over the last few months, the Samsung S22 series has been widely talked about with various rumors and leaks.

In addition to the said leaks, numerous report stated that the Samsung S22 colors are expected to have several options including beige and dark red.

Samsung S22 Colors

GSM Arena reported that the Samsung S22 color variations for all three smartphones have been unveiled ahead of the actual announcement.

In addition to this, well-known tipster @SnoopyTech has shared some of the Samsung S22 color variants that people must look forward to. The said color options available for both Samsung S22 and S22 plus 5G variant is expected to include pink gold, green, black and white. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G will have color options of dark red, black and white.

Here are the confirmed #GalxyS22 Options (by retailers):



Galaxy S22 5G:

8 + 128 GB/256 GB

Pink Gold/Green/Black/White



Galaxy S22+ 5G

8 + 128/256 GB

Pink Gold/Green/Black/White



Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

12 + 128/256 GB and 16 + 512 GB 🔥

Dark Red/Black/White

(Render by @OnLeaks ) pic.twitter.com/srY6DnelDm — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 9, 2021

Apart from Snoopy Tech, Galaxy Club also added that the Samsung S22 and S22 plus is set to be available in beige, grey, light blue and rose gold, per Sam Mobile.

Amusingly, the Samsung S22 plus is speculated to have a violet option.

However, it is worth noting that there is a possibility that not all the color variants will be readily accessible for everyone. For instance, the beige, grey, light blue and violet color options may be available in a limited number of markets.

On the other hand, the South Korean company may release other color versions of the Samsung S22 devices. Some Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra color variations may only be available through Samsung's website.

Read Also: Google Maps Accidentally Captures Stealth Bomber in Missouri: It's a 'Photo Bomber'!

Samsung S22: Release Date

For those who are curious to know about the Samsung S22 release date, the arrival of the next-generation Galaxy S smartphones has yet to be announced, although it is expected to be released in January or February 2022, per Tech Advisor.

Furthermore, a year has passed since the Galaxy S21 line-up was introduced, and the Samsung S22 expected release date would be a standard time between updates.

Samsung S22: Specs

With regards to the Samsung S22 specs, the Galaxy S22 Ultra would offer a 6.8-inch LTPO Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz, per Indian Express.

The standard model, on the other hand, would equip a 6.1-inch screen.

Depending on the market location, the phones will be powered by Qualcomm's newest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or AMD's Exynos 2200 gaming chipsets.

With regards to the camera, the rear quad camera arrangement on the Samsung S22 Ultra includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, per another GSM Arena report.

Meanwhile, it is expected to have a 40-megapixel punch-hole front camera.

Samsung S22 Accessories

Samsung appears to be going all out this year, especially in terms of casings, per GSM Arena.

The said mobile cases expect to include clear covers, clear standing covers, frame covers, leather covers, protective standing covers, silicone covers (with/without strap), smart clear view covers, smart led view covers, and gel cases will be available for both Galaxy S22 and S22 plus.

Meanwhile, the Samsung S22 Ultra or S22 Note users get to experience practically the whole assortment except for the frame cover variant.

Apart from the numerous phone cases, Box UK unveiled that S-Pen replacements for the largest of the S22 group, and rumors speculate that it will be available in four colors such as green, dark red, white and black--which further confirms the color options rumored about the Samsung device.

Relate Article: Samsung Galaxy S22 Leaks Hint Dark Red Color and More, Up to 512 GB Storage, Price; But There's a Big Problem