Latest Android Joker App Fools 1000+ Users: Do Not Download or Risk Losing Money

Despite all the recent warnings, more than 1000 smartphone devices fell victim again to the Android Joker app. Unfortunately for other users, the infection might continue to spread on different apps in Google Play Store.

Earlier this month, many Android users complained about Joker malware infections. One of its most recent attack strategies is an app called Color Message, which was used to deceive more than 500,000 Android users.

Android Joker App Malware: A Problem on Android

For reference, Joker is a trojan infection that fools users with seemingly legitimate apps on Google Play Store. Once installed, the malware infects user data and launches a series of attacks.

Joker is classified as fleeceware, implying it could steal SMS messages and manipulate victims' smartphones to subscribe to unwanted paid premium services. But in a much more severe case, Joker apps could also access and steal user data like their contact lists.

Even worse, Joker is incredibly difficult to detect and delete. When installed, it occasionally disguises its icon, which effectively fools the mobile OS.

List of Android Joker Apps on Google Play Store

Experts are doing what they can to warn others about this growing threat in the mobile space. One of these is a Kaspersky Android malware analyst named Tatyana Shishkova, who consistently posts updates on infected Google apps.

To avoid falling victim to Android Joker App, users are recommended to avoid the following apps. They should also uninstall the program if it is already installed on their device as soon as possible.

1. Beauty Camera Photo Editor

2. Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper and Multi-Language Keyboard

3. OneSuper Launcher

4. Simple Blood Sugar

5. Colorful Wallpaper

6. Cartoon Keyboard and Color Keyboard

7. Camera Translator, Smart Emoji Message, Blood Pressure Checker and Imagination Camera

8. Nice Translator

It is worth noting that all these apps have various developers and categories. All the apps also appear to be legitimate because of their photo gallery. This makes it incredibly hard for users to determine whether an app is infected by malware or not.

How to Avoid Android Joker App on Google Play Store

Fortunately, Google seems aware of the issue. They have currently removed over 1,700 apps that they discovered were infected by the malware. At the time of writing, all download links for the infected app have been deleted from the system.

To avoid the Android Joker app, users are recommended to download apps only from legitimate sources. Users can also try researching a bit on the app, like checking on its history, before downloading it. Users should also keep themselves updated with the latest information regarding Joker App by following Shishkova's Twitter account.



