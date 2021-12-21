Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100.

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?

In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip implant being promoted. In the description of the video posted on Twitter, it reads: "Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been validated."

At the beginning of the said video, it showed a person extending out his arm and scanning it with his smartphone. As the video plays, it also includes an on-screen message saying: "imagine showing your COVID-19 passport with just a flash of your arm."

After scanning the microchip implant in the arm, a link is said to automatically pop up.

Once the link is tapped, the smartphone screen will be redirected to the PDF document that has the full information of the injected vaccine.

Through this, it easily verifies if a person was already vaccinated.

Moreover, the posted video stated that the microchip implant, which was developed by the startup business, utilizes a commonly used technology named "near-field communication" (NFC) in order to send data to any compatible devices.

For instance, smartphones are considered as an example of a possible data receiver.

Beep boop beep: Your vaccination record has been verified 🤖 pic.twitter.com/dpAkSCudxf — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) December 17, 2021

Epicenter's Chief Disruption Officer Hannes Sjöblad stated in the video that implants are a truly adaptable technology that can be utilized for many different reasons.

"Having a COVID passport constantly accessible on your implant is quite useful right now," Sjöblad furthered, per Komonews.

Read Also: 'Spider-Man 4' Update: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'' Ending Explained, Will There Be Another Spidey Film?

Aside from the fact that it utilizes NFC technology, Sjöblad stated during his presentation on Tech 2025 Webinar that the COVID-19 vaccine tracker implants--which has the size of a grain of rice--may be placed beneath a person's skin, either under the arm or between the pointer finger and thumb.

The surgery may be done for as low as $100.

"The human body is the next big platform. We are updating our bodies with technology on a large scale already with wearables. But all wearables we wear today will be implantable in our bodies in five to 10 years," Sjöblad added in the Tech 2025 Webinar.

The objective of these microchip implants is to eliminate the need for key fobs, identity cards, and business cards to be carried everywhere.

With that being stated, people will be able to save data on their chips, such as airport passports and medical information.

COVID-19 Vaccine Updates

On the other hand, since the recent Omicron COVOID-19 poses a serious threat, USA Today reported that the initial findings on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine show that a third booster dosage will be effective against the new variant.

Aside from Moderna, vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech published a study earlier this month showing that a third dosage of their COVID-19 vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies against Omicron by more than 25-fold, although additional research is needed.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that more than 8.75 billion doses have been provided in 184 countries. The most recent figure was 39.8 million doses per day.

Additionally, 495 million doses have been administered in the United States to date.

Related Article: Is the Apple Store Near Me Closed? Check Which Apple Store Shut Down Because of COVID-19