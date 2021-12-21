'Spider-Man 4' Update: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'' Ending Explained, Will There Be Another Spidey Film?

After the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Marvel president Kevin Feige dropped a huge "Spider-Man 4" update that will have fans giddy.

However, before Marvel fanatics get too excited, the "Spider-Man 4" release date has yet to be decided, though it is indeed in development already.

'Spider-Man 4 Update'

To recall, there was a public feud between Sony and Marvel over Disney's demand for more box office revenue from the MCU-set "Spider-Man" films, per Gizmodo. Eventually, the said turmoil was resolved and the newly released box office hit "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the proof of that.

Despite the said success, fans were concerned that now that the latest "Spider-Man" film has ended and a new chapter in Peter Parker's life is about to begin, Spidey will no longer be a part of the MCU.

However, Marvel President Kevin Feige gave a "Spider-Man 4" update stating that it is already in development, and there will be no intervening corporate politics this time.

"[Sony producer] Amy Pascal and I, as well as Disney and Sony, are actively developing where the plot goes next," Feige revealed in a New York Times interview.

He feels safe announcing it now because he doesn't want fans to go through "separation trauma" as they did in 2019 when they started a hashtag to save the franchise.

Read Also: Elon Musk Hilariously Reacts to His Chinese Doppelganger!

For what it's worth, Pascal previously stated that Sony and Marvel would collaborate on another trilogy of films, but they won't be focusing on that right now as the priority is the immediate sequel to "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"You can't even think of outdoing yourself in terms of the show," Pascal stated through Gizmodo.

"But we do want to always attempt to outdo ourselves in terms of quality and passion," she furthered, adding that the key to these films is not losing sight of Peter as an ordinary child forced into greater situations that would test his purpose.

On the other hand, it appears that the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ending provides some fascinating possibilities for Spidey in the future film that wasn't entirely presented to the character when he first appeared in "Captain America: Civil War."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Ending Explained

All three Spider-Man characters--played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield--joined forces in the end to deal with the respective villains, who were determined to fight with the web-slingers and gain each of their strengths, per Screen Rant.

After defeating the villains, however, Spider-Man (Holland) and his allies healed Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro and the Lizard, returning them to their original state.

While this is a significant victory, Peter recognized that the only way to save the world from multiversal chaos is for him to accomplish Doctor Strange's spell.

The said spell basically resets things and makes everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man and make the people know Peter forget about him.

After executing Doctor Strange's spell, Peter finds himself back as a superhero, with no one to support him and entirely alone in the world--at least for the time being.

Furthermore, Spidey ultimately stepped out of the shadows of Tony Stark and other adult mentors in the finale of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," taking responsibility for his actions and decisions.

Spider-Man has traditionally been a reactive figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, relying on others to help him clean up the messes he makes.

In "No Way Home," Peter takes several efforts to remedy that, now that he understands what his superhero status entails. If he's immersed in an issue, he can't ignore it or leave it to others to repair - no matter how much it costs him personally, per Screen Rant.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" finishes one chapter and begins another by returning Peter to his heroic roots and starting again.

This only means that the recently released Spider-Man film is less of a conclusion and more of a start.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Spider-Man Mythic Item: Complete Web Shooter Locations