Forever 21 NFT Game? Complete Details, How to Play Forever 21 Shop City in 'Roblox'

Virtual Brand Group is a metaverse creation firm that helps multinational brands penetrate the metaverse faster.

In a press release, Virtual Brand Group announced that it is collaborating with apparel retailer Forever 21 to deliver its fashion retail experience on "Roblox".

Forever 21 Metaverse

Within Roblox, the metaverse platform with 49.4 million daily active users, Forever 21 will allow people to run their own personalized virtual fashion boutiques.

As reported by CGM, "Roblox" users may operate their own personal store in the metaverse fashion experience, which they can personalize to their satisfaction as they aim to become the 'top shop' in Forever 21 Shop City.

Roblox users will be able to buy, sell, and hire non-player characters (NPCs) as employees.

This isn't the first time Roblox has partnered with a clothing company.

The Creation of Forever 21 NFT Game

"Roblox" users, fashion influencers, and creative world builders can own and run their own stores with this Forever 21 Shop City experience.

Players will be able to buy and sell Forever 21 products, such as jewelry and clothes, as well as hire non-player characters (NPCs) as staff and express themselves by customizing every part of their own business in order to become the best shop in the experience. It will bring out the shopper in you.

Forever 21 Shop City is a community-driven game that was developed in partnership with some of Roblox's most "fashion fabulous" user-generated content creators and influencers.

Furthermore, influencers such as KrystinPlays, Shaylo, and the Sopo Squad will have their own boutiques in Forever 21 Shop City.

In a statement, VBG CEO Justin Hochberg said, the creation of the metaverse is the most revolutionary invention since the forging of the internet.

This is also the inspiration why the Virtual Brand Group was formed.

"Roblox" is one of the platforms offering the biggest revenue prospects for marketers for it has 50 million daily active users that socialize and live digital lives for hours every day, much like my son, daughter, and all their friends.

Forever 21 Shop City also features four themed districts including entertainment, obstacle course, food court, and yellow carpet, where users can role play, meet up with friends, discover hidden rare items and build their community.

Design and Features of Forever 21 NFT Game

Accordong to Marketing Dive, In the Forever 21 NFT Game, first, shop Owners will have the liberty to choose and change their store's location anywhere in the game.

Second, the game is designed to allow players to stock inventory, work multiple positions, help clients, operate the cash register, hire employees, and decorate their storefront windows.

In connection with that, thirdly, players will be able to buy, position, and mix and match items within their store, ranging from furniture and fixtures to art, lighting, and music, to suit their style.

Furthermore, as Forever 21 launches new pieces in their physical and e-commerce stores, Forever 21 Shop City will give the possibility to add the same products to each store or purchase it for the user's "Roblox" avatar at the same time.

