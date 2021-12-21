How To Watch ‘Genshin Impact’2.4 Livestream: Date, Time, banner Predictions

The "Genshin Impact" game has developed a loyal following from its fans.

Avid followers of "Genshin Impact" are always eager to discover more about the next banner to appear in the game, and next is in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update.

'Genshin Impact'

Genshin Impact is miHoYo's first-ever open-world game, set in the fictional world of Teyvat, where beliefs in "The Seven" collide.

Given that it was delivering a system that wasn't particularly popular with the public audiences, not many people would have predicted Genshin Impact's success.

Numerous people realized there was a lot more to Genshin Impact than meets the eye, and its popularity grew as a result of its beautiful production quality, an abundance of content, frequent updates, and fair revenue scheme.

The gacha-based game has managed to set a standard for the genre, and its huge popularity has prompted other developers to follow suit.

'Genshin Impact' 2.4

The 2.4 update is the game's next big patch, and it will be available soon.

Fans speculate that the "Genshin Impact" 2.4 livestream will take place within the next week, giving us a better understanding of what the release has to offer.

Furthermore, fans are wondering if Yunjin and Shenhe will be appearing in the game.

While many expected Yae to appear, leaks surfacing on the internet hint that fans may have to wait a little longer for her to be playable.

In the midst of this, new leaks concerning the impending update have surfaced.

'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Release Date

Unfortunately, until now, there isn't an official release date for the Genshin Impact Version 2.4 livestream yet, but given the game's continuous event cycle, fans have a fair sense of when it will air.

According to Inverse, the game is usually played on a six-week cycle.

In light of that fact, the "Genshin Impact" 2.4 broadcast could air on or around December 24, 2021 as the previous webcast for Version 2.3 went live at 7 a.m. on November 12th.

December 24 will be a Friday, and the livestream can happen at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

However, miHoYo is known for giving the community advance notice, so the fans will most certainly learn more about the 2.4 livestream soon.

"Genshin Impact" 2.4 livestream can be watched on the broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, and Bilibili.

During the last "Genshin Impact" 2.3 livestream, it was broadcasted simultaneously in various languages to make it convenient for the fans.

In addition, a YouTube video of the live event will also be uploaded for the fans who cannot watch the show live.

'Genshin Impact' 2.4 Banners and Predictions

According to Dual Shockers, Shenhe and Yun Jin are two characters that are known to be included in Version 2.4.

Shenhe is a five-star Cryo polearm user, while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo polearm user.

Aside from that, there are reports that Ubatcha will be a rerun character for people who missed them the first time.

Furthermore, with all the excitement building up fed by leaks and loved by avid fans, players will see how everything turns out once the event airs, as leaks sometimes have some truth to them.

The "Genshin Impact" 2.4 livestream will almost certainly feature some surprises.

