Epic Games Free Game 2021: Requirements, Time Limit to Download 'The Vanishing of Ethan Carter' for Free

In celebration of the holiday spirit, Epic Games is treating its followers by releasing free games every day this holiday season called the Epic Games Free Game 2021.

For today's title, it will be "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter".

'The Vanishing of Ethan Carter'

Back when the Epic Games Store was not yet released, "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" was launched on Steam in 2014.

However, as expected, the game had multiple bugs in it.

Addressing the problem fast, the developers repaired them a year later with the release of an Unreal Engine 4-powered Redux edition, which decreased loading times and added better graphics.

This is most likely the version of "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" that is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store at least for the next 24 hours.

The player takes on the character of paranormal investigator Paul Prospero in "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter's" tale.

Prospero is inspired to visit Ethan Carter's hometown of Red Creek Valley, Wisconsin, after receiving a fan letter from the 12-year-old.

The fictitious hero begins to experience strange phenomena upon his arrival, as well as evidence of some recent horrible happenings in the small village.

Furthermore, The Astronauts, the game developer For "The Vanishing of Ethan Carter," is currently working on a new game called "Witchfire."

"Witchfire" will be their upcoming dark fantasy shooter. Currently, there is little to no information on the title.

Requirements To Download 'The Vanishing of Ethan Carter'

For one day only, The Astronauts' first-person mystery game will be accessible for free on Epic Games Store. Players can download the game from the official website.

However, players must first have an EGS account in order to download and experience this horror adventure.

In addition, there are only a few hours left to play the part of investigator Paul Prospero in "The Vanishing of Etan Carter", which will be available until December 20th, 10:59 AM EST (9:30 PM IST).

Epic Games Holiday Games

As part of the celebration Epic Games Free Game 2021, Epic Games released the title "Remnant: From The Ashes" yesterday, December 19.

Remnant: From The Ashes is a single-player or a multi-game player action-focused survival RPG.

The game revolves around the players traveling the world and taking every battle encounter seriously, much like "Dark Souls" and other similar games.

However, if players misjudge a single adversary, they'll likely perish and lose a lot of progress.

Epic Games Free Game 2021

Epic Games is participating in the holiday festivities releasing multiple surprises for its players.

With the holiday season in full swing, Epic Games has announced that every day at 10 a.m., they would release a new game.

On the Epic Games Store, a new game will be published for free at 9:30 p.m. CT (9:30 p.m. IST), so keep a watchful eye on the site for the best games of the day.

The celebration of Epic Games Free Game 2021 will take place until January 6, 2022.

"The Vanishing of Ethan Carter" can be experienced on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

