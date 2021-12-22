Goodbye, Chrome Browser? New Browser Promises to Be Safer, Faster vs. Chrome

Amid its 10 years of existence and being one of the most used browsers, Chrome will have a new competitor that promises to provide a safer and faster experience.

The said new browser is no other than DuckDuckGo.

Chrome Browser No More?

For those who are not familiar with the Chrome Browser, it is a web browser that claims to be quick, simple to use and secure.

Moreover, there is a Chrome Browser Android app that provides tailored news items, easy access to favorite websites and downloads, all while featuring a built-in Google Search and Google Translate.

Additionally, Statista stated that Google Chrome has surpassed Internet Explorer as the most used browser in the US since December 2013, and it is also the most popular browser in other nations.

As of June 2021, Chrome has a market share of over 65 percent in the global web browser market.

Despite the benefit that the Chrome Browser brings, it appears that a new browser will compete with it.

The said new web browser will be released by DuckDuckGo.

DuckDuckGo is an internet privacy firm that enables users to take control of their personal information without having to make any compromises.

Previously, it is only a search engine for Chrome and Safari, which is also available as a smartphone app.

For those who like its app version, the desktop browser appears to deliver all the same functionality to bigger screens.

DuckDuckGo Desktop

DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg stated in their blog post that the DuckDuckGo desktop will alter user expectations of everyday online privacy, just like what they did on the mobile app.

"From improvements to search, tracker blocking, and our mobile app, to new features like Email Protection and App Tracking Protection, we're building a simple privacy layer for how people use the Internet today, without any tradeoffs. It's privacy, simplified," Weinberg furthered on their press release.

Read Also: Will Starlink Work on Airplanes and Provide Wi-Fi? Elon Musk Says You Can Even Play Online Games!

The browser's main goal is to make privacy as simple as possible.

Through this, DuckDuckGo desktop users will not have to deal with several options in order to enjoy a safe experience.

"There are no confusing settings, misleading warnings, or "levels" of privacy protection - simply comprehensive privacy protection that works by default, across search, surfing, email, and more," the blog post stated.

Instead of using Chromium codebase, DuckDuckGo claims to be basing its desktop browser on the OS's rendering engines.

This allows the said desktop browser to "take away a lot of the unnecessary cruft and clutter that has developed over the years in major browsers."

Moreover, the DuckDuckGo app for desktop claims to be cleaner and far more private. The early testing has shown that it is considerably quicker as compared to Chrome Browser.

Unfortunately, Weinberg did not clarify the release date of the DuckDuckGo desktop and when it will be able to test out.

How To Geek noted that a macOS version is currently in closed beta. The CEO, though, stated in a tweet that the company is working on a Windows version.

We're working on it! — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) December 21, 2021

Related Article: Google Warns About Chrome Security Vulnerability Being Used by Hackers! Here's How to Fix