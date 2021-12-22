Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Can It Be Taken Out, How Big Is It?

Epicenter, a Stockholm-based business, has developed a microchip implant to carry a COVID-19 vaccine tracker or passport. In relation to this, the size of the said implant has similarities to a rice grain and can be used for up to 40 years.

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Any device that supports the near-field communication (NFC) protocol, which is used in cashless transactions and keyless entry systems, may detect the implant.

In a video provided by Epicenter, the chief distribution officer Hannes Sjöblad has the chip implanted in his arm and just puts his smartphone over it to check his vaccination status.

"Implants are a really flexible technology that can be utilized for a variety of purposes and having COVID passport constantly available on your implant is quite helpful right now," Sjöblad furthered in a statement through Daily Mail.

In relation to this, vaccines, which reduce the symptoms of the dangerous virus, are now available around the world. The information on the said vaccination status is supplied in the form of a COVID-19 passport, which is available in physical or digital form.

For background information, Sweden recently implemented regulations in early December requiring people to carry a passport for any gathering that has more than 100 people.

Following that statement, the number of individuals who had microchips implanted beneath their skin has increased. Around 6,000 people in Sweden have had a chip implanted in their hands so far.

Read Also: NASA Hubble Camera Snaps Picture of 'Titanic Explosion' in Spiral Galaxy

Furthermore, Epicenter manager Amanda Back stated that she thinks that the microchip implanted in herself is part of her integrity since it has her personal information.

"I actually feel in the way that it is even more control in my hands having it in my hand," Back furthered on the interview video through France 24.

For those wondering if this microchip implant is a new concept, the company behind this has been using the implanted microchip for years, through its own staff.

The firm reported in 2015 that more than 100 of its employees has been implanted with the microchip, which allows them to unlock doors, control printers and buy smoothies with a wave of their hand, per Daily Mail.

How Does the Microchip Implant Work?

According to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker manufacturer, the size of this proposed microchip implant has similarities with a rice grain.

Since it is as small as a rice grain, Daily Mail furthered that a simple syringe injection was used to implant the chip to Epicenter's employees.

Moreover, a little quantity of data was sent between the two devices through electromagnetic waves when activated by a reader a few inches away.

Even though microchip passports are not currently on the market, it is fair to presume that they will be implanted the same way.

In addition to this, last 2017, the co-founder and CEO of Epicenter Patrick Mesterton stated that he thinks that the microchip implant's largest benefit is convenience, per Daily Mail.

"It basically replaces a lot of things you have, other communication devices, whether it be credit cards or keys," Mesterton furthered.

Epicenter also clarified that it can be used for up to 40 years and the procedure is completely reversible, which means it can be taken out.

Related Article: Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming