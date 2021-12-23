iPhone Secret Codes: 10 iMessage Codes to Get Awesome Screen Effects

iMessage is one of the most used messaging platforms in the world. But if you don't know, there are several iPhone secret codes to help better utilize the said feature!

iPhone Secret Codes

For background information, Apple's instant messaging program for iPhone, iPad and Mac users is known as iMessage, per Apple Toolbox.

It was introduced with iOS 5 in 2011 and allows users to send texts, images, stickers and other content to and from any Apple device through the internet.

To give clarification, this Apple feature is different from the regular text messaging app that uses cell connection, which bounces from cell tower to cell tower. In addition to this, iMessage transfers data through the internet.

This means that iPhone users must be connected to Wi-Fi or cellular data to use the iMessage.

Moreover, another difference between the two messaging options is the messaging bubbles.

Once an iPhone user sent a message using iMessage, the color bubble on the screen will be blue. While if it was sent through regular text messages, the messaging bubble will be color green.

In relation to this, there are several iPhone secrets codes that Apple users must know to fully utilize Apple's exclusive messaging app.

10 iMessage Secret Codes

For those curious to know, these iPhone secret codes do not require Apple users to be tech gurus in order to master it. This only requires users to type certain words to trigger a message effect.

Read Also: Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Can It Be Taken Out, How Big Is It?

The New York Post clarified that the iMessage effect will only work if the receiver has an iPhone. Additionally, once the following keywords was sent, both iPhone users will be able to experience its messaging effect.

"Pew pew" - It is a laser light show, in which several colors will appear on the screen. "Happy Birthday" - This keyword triggers the appearance of multiple balloons on the screen. "Congratulations" - This word prompts the appearance of confetti. "Happy New Year" - This set of words will produce numerous fireworks displays onscreen. "Selamat" - Since this Malay word has a positive meaning, it also triggers the confetti. "Happy Chinese New Year" - These keywords are special since it turns the message bubble into the color red and shows red explosions. "Happy Diwali" - Since it is a celebration of a five-day festival of lights, it also prompts numerous fireworks on screen. "Happy Lunar New Year" - Same with the "Happy Chinese New Year," it also triggers the same effect. "Felicitations" - Similar to "Congratulations," this word also pop-ups confetti. "Bon Anniversaire" - Since this word is a French translation of "Happy Birthday," it also produces balloons.

Aside from these keywords, a second technique to generate a screen effect is to long-press the send button after typing a message. The said screen effects include echo, spotlight, love and shooting stars.

The echo screen effect fills the screen with message bubbles, while the spotlight effect puts a spotlight on the sent message. Moreover, the love effect is a giant heart that inflates from the sent message, while the shooting star shoots across the screen.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that iPhone users have an option to use these iMessage effects through message bubbles of full screen.



Related Article: iPhone Malware Installs Computer Inside Your Apple Device: Full Details on How Hack Steals Data