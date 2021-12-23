'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Spoilers: 3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in Finale of Disney Plus Series

For those waiting for some "Hawkeye" Episode 6 spoilers, here they go. The final episode of the Disney Plus series revealed several notable Easter eggs that Marvel fans might have missed.

As a hint: one of the said "Hawkeye" Episoded 6 Easter eggs is Laura Barton's Rolex.

'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Spoilers

"Hawkeye" has provided plenty of holiday happiness, stunning trick shots and eagerly awaited MCU meetings throughout six episodes, per Screen Rant.

After the Ronin outfit returned through the efforts of the prodigious archer and number one "Hawkeye" super-fan Kate Bishop, Clint Barton was forced to spend the festive season in New York City cleaning up his deadly alter ego's mess.

Then things got out of control immediately when the off-duty Avenger discovered a criminal organization led by the Kingpin.

"Hawkeye" Episode 6 showed that the Disney plus series had a dramatic finish, putting the Barton and Bishop dream combination against Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia, as Yelena Belova aims to accomplish her assassination mission of the bow-wielding Avenger, per Den of Geek.

3 'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

3. The Kingpin: One of the Strongest Enemies in MCU

"Hawkeye" marks the official introduction of Wilson Fisk (as performed by Vincent D'Onofrio), also known as the Kingpin, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moreover, one of the notable "Hawkeye" Episode 6 Easter eggs was the omission of Kingpin's comic book weapon, the diamond-topped cane. The cane has been returned to Kingpin's side in the opening scenes of the last episode "Hawkeye."

Aside from this, Vincent D'Onofrio ditches his usual white and black outfit in favor of something a bit more Hawaiian. Kingpin wears a red shirt under his cream suit jacket, which is embellished with a beautiful white floral pattern, as he meets with Echo and Kazi.

This style is directly out of Mark Waid and James Robinson's" Amazing Spider-Man: Family Business" comic from 2014.

While Netflix's "Daredevil" exposed fans to a brutal and grounded world, here we see a powerful Kingpin right from the pages of the comic books, per Nerdist.

Although we witnessed his power in Daredevil, we watch him break a door off a car and then get hit by the same car through a plate glass window and walk away unharmed.

As a result, he's arguably one of the MCU's most dangerous enemies right now.

2. Yelena Discovers the Truth About Black Widow's Death

The sisterly connection between Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova was explored in the "Black Widow" film from 2021.

Clint and Yelena formed a friendship and feud over Black Widow's memory, which include references to Vormir, Natasha's death in Endgame and the Black Widow film.

Yelena ultimately learns the truth about her sister's death, and it was a turning point for her.

1. The Rolex Watch

Another "Hawkeye" Episode 6 Easter egg was seen when Clint made it home for Christmas, accompanied by Kate and her renamed dog Lucky.

Clint proceeded to pass up the enigmatic Rolex watch--which was in the Avengers Compound during the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame"--during this reunion with his family. It was said to be a watch with the potential to reveal the identity of someone who is "out of the game."

Laura expressed her gratitude with a heartfelt "thank you," before flipping the Rolex over to reveal the SHIELD emblem and the number 19, per Screen Rant.



