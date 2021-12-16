'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers: When Is the Final Episode in Disney Plus, Intriguing Leaks and Theories

The last leg of Marvel's favorite marksman is upon us. The "Hawkeye" Episode 6 release date is on December 22, and it is expected to end the Disney Plus series with a bang.

'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Leaks

The previous trailers of "Hawkeye" provide some clues as to what might happen in the finale. With Episode 6 being the finale and some scenes in the trailers not yet appearing in the first five instalments, fans could make some assumptions from the remaining materials.

As highlighted by Game Revolution, "Hawkeye" and Kate Bishop could work together as a team in a likely bid to fight the Tracksuit Mafia, Yelena and Kingpin. It could be remembered from the trailer that Clint opened a box of arrowheads with the "Stark" emblem on them, hinting a possible new weapon for the Avenger.

There is also the possibility of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop doing an undercover investigation, hailing from the fact that they were seen in previous trailers wearing a tuxedo and gown, respectively.

'Hawkeye' Episode 6

The general expectations for "Hawkeye" Episode 6 is that it will put a close to Kate Bishop's family saga.

It is worth noting that in Episode 5, Bishop's mother has been linked with the criminal mastermind Kingpin. It set up for grand finale, which fans hope put a resolution to Kate. As Game Revolution noted, it is possible that mother is apprehended and Jack (Swordsman) is set free since it seems he has been framed for something he didn't commit.

There are still a lot of things to look forward to, including Kingpin's arrival after a few times he was hinted earlier in the series, as well the reason he is looking for the mysterious watch. As a Forbes report noted earlier, there is an ongoing theory that Kingpin has hired criminals to steal a watch from the Avengers' compound. The watch is speculated to reveal some secrets or have some sort of use that Kingpin knows what to do.

Hopefully, everything will be answered in "Hawkeye" Episode 6.

'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Theories

A lot of things happened at the same time and fans are hoping for answers in the last episode. First, fans are left questioning if Yelena is aware of her sister's sacrifice. According to Epic Stream, the theory surrounding it is that it is possible that she doesn't know the whole story, and that if and when Clint is given the opportunity to tell what Natasha truly did, Yelena will eventually realize that Clint didn't kill her sister and the two of them will end up as allies.

Secondly, there is a theory surfacing that the spy who tipped Clint off about Maya's father's death is Kazi.

This is believed to be the reason why Clint asked him to tell Maya that she shouldn't look for Ronin anymore. There is an enormous possibility that Ronin and Kazi had met before.

Furthermore, Maya's responses to Kazi appear to be an excuse for not attending the meeting while he was in town at the time. Another "Hawkeye" Episode 6 theory is that Kazi was the informant who knew Maya's father was due to be murdered and wore the Ronin outfit at the time.

If Maya can figure out who the informant is, she could be another ally for Clint and Kate. Could she come to her senses and see that "Hawkeye" isn't the enemy now that she knows her father's death was ordered to be carried out by the man she works for?

With all of that, one thing is certain, all of the theories and questions will be answered in "Hawkeye" Episode 6 airing this December 22.

