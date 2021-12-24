Upcoming Crypto Airdrops 2022: Terra, Ripple and More Airdrops Coming!

In the digital industry of cryptocurrency, an airdrop is a marketing campaign in which money or tokens are sent to wallet addresses in order to raise awareness of a new virtual currency.

Minor amounts of the new virtual currency are delivered freely or in return for a small favor, such as retweeting a post issued by the company creating the crypto coin, or any form of endorsements to spread awareness for the currency.

These crypto airdrops are usually sent towards the wallets of active members of the blockchain community.

Crypto Airdrops 2022

As stated in Investopedia, the airdrop is a marketing strategy used by blockchain-based entrepreneurs to assist a virtual currency project get off the ground.

Its goal is to raise awareness about the cryptocurrency project and encourage more people to trade it when it launches as an initial coin offering (ICO) on an exchange.

Airdrops are usually advertised on the company's website and on cryptocurrency communities, and the coins or tokens are only distributed to existing holders of crypto wallets, mainly Bitcoin or Ethereum wallets.

As an example, Ethereum Name Service just distributed $17,000 to $30,000 in ENS tokens.

Those who had purchased at least one ENS domain received the governance tokens as an airdrop.

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a crypto project that confirms in crypto airdrops.

Terra has gained a large buzz this year, and its native token, LUNA, is now the tenth most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $25.1 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche have all been surpassed by LUNA (AVAX).

There are numerous ways to receive LUNA airdrops, and the details have been collated by the TerraDrops community.

Users who stake LUNA receive the majority of these benefits.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple is another project that is also confirmed with crypto airdrops.

Ripple's XRP is one of the earliest cryptocurrency coins, with a large ecosystem centered on the XRP ledger.

Sologenic, a decentralized exchange, is one of the projects that use it.

The company behind the cryptocurrency announced a SOLO airdrop for XRP and SOLO holders worth a total of 200,000,000 SOLO.

On December 24 at 8:00 PM UTC, a snapshot will be taken, and qualified users will get their rewards on January 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM UTC.

The "XRP Airdrops" Twitter account keeps track of other XRP airdrops. If users own XRP, this is an excellent way to keep track of their eligibility for future airdrops.

ICE (ICX)

The ICON blockchain foundation allows separate blockchains, such as Polkadot, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Solana to interconnect.

The Blockchain Transmission Protocol (BTP) is used to connect blockchains, including those with entirely different consensus techniques and algorithms.

According to Crypto News Z, the new blockchain, ICE, will give the ICON ecosystem a new application hub.

The ICE blockchain's native coin, ICE, will be airdropped 1:1 to all ICX holders.

To be eligible for the reward, ICX must be stored in a non-custodial wallet, which means that users own their own private keys.

MetaMask

MetaMask is one of the most promising efforts for establishing a Web3 gateway. They offer a mobile app and a browser plugin that allow users to buy, store, send, and swap tokens across many blockchains.

While the Mask Network has already claimed the MASK ticker, we should expect the MetaMask token to be produced and distributed to platform users shortly.

To increase your chances of obtaining this airdrop if it turns out to be accurate, register on the MetaMask platform.

Making a transaction will almost certainly qualify you for the prize. However, crypto airdrops 2022 for MetaMask is still unconfirmed.

Zapper

According to Zapper, Zapper is a digital finance platform that allows users to keep track of their assets, liquidity pools, staking, rewards, and yield farming activities in their DeFi portfolio.

The platform's users have already demanded an airdrop and staking of the Zapper token.

If there is enough demand, Zapper may opt to launch an airdrop with its own native token. Just like MetaMask, crypto airdrops 2022 for Zapper is not yet officially confirmed.

