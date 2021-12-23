Is Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Overheating? Here Are 5 Ways to Fix It

Although the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup features the latest available technology, it also comes with a major drawback. Many reports are coming in about Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra overheating. Fortunately, there are five fixes that can help resolve the issue.

Is Your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Overheating?

According to reports, the smartphone "normally" heats up after a 30-minute video conference or a 20-minute gaming session. This is because the smartphone's processor worked overtime to deliver high-quality graphics and music when in use.

If the smartphone only gets slightly warmer, it should be fine after a short break. However, the issue is a lot more serious if the device is too hot to hold in the palm. If this happens, then immediately adjust the smartphone settings by doing the steps provided by Technipages:

5. Disable 5G and Other Connectivity Functions

One of the biggest contributors to smartphone overheating is the connectivity function. This is because the smartphone is working overtime to find and "secure a connection." Turning off features like Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and so on should resolve the issue.

4. Restrict Background Data

If you really need to connect to the internet, then optimize the smartphone to restrict extra apps from taking background data. Do this by going to "Settings," "Connections" and adjusting the "Data Usage." Remember to toggle on "Restrict Background data."

3. Disable Multi Window and Close Background Apps

Similar to the connectivity issue, running multiple apps can cause strain to the smartphone's hardware. Users are advised to make a habit of closing background apps whenever not in use. You can also try removing smartphone from the case and placing it on a cold surface to cool off.

2. Update the Device

Overheating problems can also be caused by internal issues with the software. Fortunately, developers release regular updates that aim to fix these kinds of problems. So you are advised to always make sure to have installed the latest Android or iOS update.

1. Put Unused Apps to Sleep

Sometimes apps continue running in the background even when they are not active. This applies to the updates that are automatically downloaded to the app. To fix this, go to "Settings, "Battery and Device Care." Open the "Battery" option and go to "Background usage limits." Toggle on the "Put unused apps to sleep." You also have the option of choosing between "Sleeping Apps" and "Deep Sleeping Apps."

Other Solutions: How to Fix Samsung Galaxy S21 Overheating

If the previously mentioned solutions don't work, then try applying these quick fixes to the Galaxy S21.

Turn down the brightness level

Clear junk files

Uninstall problematic apps

Use standard video mode

Don't use phone while charging

Disable fast charging

Charge the smartphone in a cool environment

Overall, remember to give the smartphone a few minutes of break between heavy tasks. Hopefully, these tips should help prevent the Galaxy S21 from overheating.



