Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Spike in 2022 After Latest Price Surge?

The Shiba Inu Price as of today rose 13% after a major crypto investor purchased trillions of the meme coins.

With that, Shiba Inu's price prediction is mostly in favor of the increase in the growth of the crypto coin. According to Coinbase, the current Shiba Inu price is at $ 0.00003610.

Largest Holdings of Shiba Inu

As stated in whalestats, which analyzes Ethereum wallets but excludes those for exchanges and projects, the massive buyer is popularly named Whale. The investor purchased 4 trillion worth of SHIB tokens that are collectively valued at around $136 million.

Shiba Inu currency now makes up almost a fourth of the whale wallet's total value of half a billion dollars. Metaverse currencies from Decentraland, Gala, and Sandbox, as well as stablecoin tether, make up a significant portion of Whale's portfolio.

Shiba Inu reached all-time highs in October and has been steadily declining since then, allowing whales to profit from the decline. According to Markets Insider, it was previously reported that one whale purchased 50 billion tokens earlier this month, bringing the wallet's total holdings to around 1.67 trillion Shiba Inu. About 100 billion tokens were purchased by another whale.

Whalestats SHIB Holdings

Whalestats was founded by three apes in training who are passionate about data, trading, and all things cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu may be on the decline, but the Ethereum whales are betting big on it. The popular meme coin is the most held asset by the top 1000 Ethereum whales, according to data from WhaleStats. However, that isn't the only investment they have.

The value of a single Shiba Inu token is still less than a penny. Despite this, according to Coinmarketcap's rankings, it's the 16th most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Is SHIB Worth Investing?

Shiba Inu is without a doubt one of the most successful crypto coins of 2021. As reported by The Motley Fool, the canine-themed cryptocurrency has risen 45,000,000% since the beginning of the year, from 0.000000000073 to $0.000033 (going from 10 zeros to 4).

Seeing how SHIB unfolded as one of the most volatile and competitive cryptos in the market, an investment of $2 at the start of 2021 is now worth $1 million.

However, the crypto token has now been placed in the doghouse. The SHIB coin has dropped 63 percent from its peak on Oct. 28 as speculative interest in the token dwindled. Shiba Inu slipped out of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap as investors moved on to other cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu Price Prediction

The possibility of a growth trajectory similar to Dogecoin's peak is enough of an incentive for many investors to keep the meme coin amid its dip from its all-time high as a Shiba Inu price prediction. This could explain why the asset has been linked to over a million ETH addresses.

While higher rewards for SHIB investors are unlikely in a bear market, the meme coin has progressed significantly.

According to Yahoo Finance, it has increased in value by almost 300 percent in the last three months, and its recent price activity has been favorable, with a 4.72 percent increase in value in the last 24 hours.

Furthermore, as reported by FXEmpire, Shiba Inu will have genuine utility if it gets accepted as a form of payment, resulting in long-term growth. Elon hasn't dropped the coin, and the Shib army is unyielding. SHIB is anticipated to reverse from its bear market and move higher, according to technical analysis. In this instance, the price is anticipated to test and breakthrough resistance at the all-time high of $0.000088. Shiba Inu will achieve the psychological level of $0.0001 in 2022, according to our Shiba Inu price prediction. As a result, holding might not be such a bad option.

