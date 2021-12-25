Axie Infinity Price Prediction 2022: Can AXS Reach Over $130?

The popularity of Axie Infinity has been increasingly and consistently growing.

As 2021 trading comes to an end, AXS traders and investors are now searching for the Axie Infinity price prediction for 2022.

Axie Infinity has already passed the $12 million in revenue it generated in June in just one week.

According to Token Terminal, the game has made $102 million in revenue in the last 30 days, which is more than all of the DeFi protocols put together.

As monitored real-time in Coin Market Cap, as of December 23, Axie Infinity's (AXS) market cap is at $6,224,463,121.21.

Axie Infinity in Ethereum Sidechain

Migrating Axie Infinity from the Ethereum mainnet to an Ethereum-linked sidechain was one of the most important factors in the game's success.

As reported in Crypto Briefing, the sidechain, called "Ronin," was created particularly for Axie Infinity and manages all in-game and marketplace Axie, land, and item transactions.

The launch of a dedicated sidechain has resulted in significant reductions in gas expenses and increased transaction speeds.

Furthermore, Ronin has simplified the onboarding process for new participants, making it easier for individuals with no prior expertise with blockchains to get started.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

The token used in the Axie Infinity NFT game is called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS).

The creators of Axie Infinity aim in developing the game is to merge having fun playing and working, highlighting that the players can earn real-world rewards while having fun.

Axie Infinity is a game inspired by Pokemon.

To begin playing and eventually earn from the game, players will need to purchase Axie creatures first.

These Axie creatures will be used for breeding, and playing the game. These creatures will be used to hunt, fight, mine, and gather resources.

Players can also purchase upgrades for their Axies and fight against other players' Axies.

As stated in Vizaca, every Axie is an NFT token that can be exchanged or bought, with the most valuable ones fetching upwards of $820,000.

A player can also customize their Axies' surroundings by acquiring land, which is also transferable.

Axies can be bred to create more unique combinations, but this requires the second token in the game Smooth Love Potion (SLP).

Axie Infinity Price Prediction 2022

Axie Infinity (AXS) is now ranked 28th in the cryptocurrency market. AXS price prediction for the end of 2021 is $100.18 at a maximum level.

However, Axie Infinity price is currently trading at $101.41 in terms of its USD currency as of December 23, with a price movement of 2.86% in the last several hours.

AXS has a market capitalization of $6,224,463,121.21 with a daily trading volume of $377,238,838.77.

Axie Infinity price prediction 2022 is forecasted to be at $102.27 to $140.15.

As per the Axie Infinity price prediction, the AXS price is predicted to cross an average price level of $140.15 in 2022, with a minimum price value of $136.25 expected before the end of the current year.

Furthermore, AXS has the potential to achieve a maximum price of $163.48.

According to Price Prediction, Axie Infinity (AXS) price prediction for 2023-2024 is expected to reach a minimum of $206.08 in 2023.

With an average trading price of $211.69, the AXS price can reach a maximum of $239.78.

