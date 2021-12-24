Hulu Movies, TV Series: 24 Best Shows You Should Watch Now Before It Leaves Hulu in 2022

Together with the New Year comes a new season for Hulu movies. A few big-named movies will soon be taken down from the streaming platform, including "Star Trek" and "Armageddon." Subscribers might want to check on the list of movies leaving the service before it is too late.



Hulu TV: Movies Leaving in January

Hulu TV said that movies are regularly removed from their system due to service expirations. Sometimes it is also because of rolling availability, live TV restrictions and link sharing restrictions.

However, for this latest set of removals, Hulu is taking old movies to make space for new ones coming to the channel. So subscribers are advised to make the most out of the service by rewatching their favorite movies before it leaves the platform permanently.

Hulu Movies: List of Movies and Shows Leaving

According to Comicbook, several Hulu movies will be removed from the service on scheduled dates. The major overhaul where most of the movies will be taken down is scheduled to happen on January 31, 2022.

"The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" - January 1

"Maggie's Plan" - January 3

"The Detective" - January 4

"Don't Bother to Knock" - January 4

"I'm Your Man" - January 10

"Night and the City" - January 12

"Panic in the Streets" - January 12

"The Tax Collector" - January 21

"A Christmas Wedding Tail" - January 31

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence" - January 31

"Alex Cross" - January 31

"Alpha & Omega" - January 31

"Armageddon" - January 31

"Beautiful Creatures" - January 31

"Black Swan" - January 31

"Charlie's Angels" - January 31

"The Comedian" - January 31

"Free Fall" - January 31

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas" - January 31

"Hugo" - January 31

"Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" - January 31

"Resident Evil" - January 31

"Sex and the City" - January 31

"Star Trek" Series - January 31

"Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?" - January 31

It is worth noting that most of these movies will still be available on different platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus. So fans who might not finish the series on time can still watch them in the future. However, be warned that these different platforms also have different subscription services. This implies a limited selection of movies to choose from.

Hulu 2022: New Shows Coming

Fans definitely have a lot to look forward to on Hulu TV 2022. According to TV Insider, some of the shows being added this New Year are as follows:

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

"Astro Boy"

"Black Rain"

"Fire in the Sky"

"G.I. Jane"

"The Haunting"

"Hitman: Agent 47"

"Midnight In Paris"

"Paranormal Activity 3"

"The Perfect Storm"

"Space Jam"

"The Three Stooges"

"Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!"

Although the movie changes are finalized at this point, a few announcements might still be made in the coming weeks. For now, Hulu subscribers are recommended to bookmark their favorite movies and be conscious of its exit or premiere date.

