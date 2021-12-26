Tesla Battery Replacement Costs Over $20000 in Finland; Tesla Model S Owner Burns Car, Elon Musk Effigy in Protest

A Finnish Tesla Model S owner decided to explode his vehicle as a sign protest against overpriced Tesla battery replacement.

Aside from the explosion of the vehicle, an effigy of the Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also placed inside the car.

Overpriced Tesla Battery Replacement: Tesla S Owner Burns Car in Protest

Gizmodo reported that the said Finnish, named Tuomas Katainen, owned a Tesla Model S and was notified that replacing the battery would cost him more than $22,000.

With that information, Katainen did not think that the Tesla battery replacement price was worth it, so he teamed up with a YouTuber to blow up his Model S using 66 pounds or 30 kilograms of explosives.

Rather than pay the money, the 26-year-old hired local YouTubers Pommijätkät 'bomb dudes' to blow up the automobile, which now has a starting price of $100,000.

For background information, Katainen claimed that his Model S performed "great" for the first 932 miles (1,500 kilometers) after he purchased it, but then trouble messages began to show.

He took his car to a Tesla dealer's repair shop, where it sat for approximately a month before being told there was nothing they could do.

However, he was told that his only choice would be to replace the battery completely, which would cost more than $22,600. He also needs to seek authorization from Tesla to do so.

On the other hand, with regards to the said video, the Finnish YouTubers agreed to blow up Katainen's vehicle and even placed an effigy inside that has Tesla CEO Elon Musk's face, per Daily Mail.

The vloggers strapped sticks of dynamite to the automobile and placed it in the rugged, snowy terrain.

After Katainen pressed the button, the explosion started and it was accompanied by cheers from the Tesla Model S owner and the other witnesse. A massive flame then consumed the vehicle and blasted it into tiny bits.

Moreover, the Youtubers used several high-definition cameras to catch the explosion from as many angles as possible.

Tesla Battery Replacement Price

The Verge reported that these vehicles come with an eight-year battery and drive unit warranties or up to 150,000 miles. However, the warranties on earlier models are starting to expire, showing the potential expense of a full battery replacement.

Aside from the Tesla battery replacement price that shocked Katainen, another Tesla user in the United States was told that a battery pack replacement would cost $22,500 at a Tesla repair center, according to electric car news website Electrek.

Since the said Tesla owner found it overpriced, he brought it to an independent garage, where a functional new battery was given for $5,000, which is lesser than Tesla had billed him.

Tesla Model S

Daily Mail furthered that the Tesla S model 2012's initial price cost between £37,000 ($49,617) and £67,000 ($89,849).

The said car model has a passenger play feature that allows owners to play games while traveling.

Despite the benefit that this feature brings, the government is presently investigating the carmaker's built-in gaming console, which was reported earlier this week by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla immediately responded by agreeing to eliminate the "Passenger Play" function from 580,000 Tesla models.

